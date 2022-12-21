Read full article on original website
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City
A fire at a Jefferson City apartment complex damaged three units Friday night. The post Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Schools, city offices close due to weather
Several schools, city offices and other buildings will be closed today due to the impending winter storm. Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and Columbia College staff members will all be working remotely today. The Southern Boone School District, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, and Hallsville Schools are taking a snow day today. Jefferson City Public School students are already on break for the holidays.
comomag.com
Welcome to a club with 1,370 members — and no purpose
As the largest civic club in Boone County (unofficially, at least, with 1,370 members), the Perche Creek Yacht Club’s lack of appeal is its biggest appeal. Its purpose: To have no purpose. Its first order of business: To have no business to tend to. The membership process is also impossibly simple and is based on two questions:
beeherald.com
Behind a strong community effort, new Greene County Animal Shelter adds significant space and safety upgrades
Don Orris witnessed the Jefferson community suffer without a proper animal shelter for decades. He’d watch customers come and go through his father’s hardware store in search of anything they could get their hands on to repair kennels and cages. The struggle hurt, even as Orris worked his way through schooling at the age of 14. He knew something had to be done.
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
krcgtv.com
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Jefferson City business owner sentenced for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to The post Jefferson City business owner sentenced for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Shuttered hospitals in Fulton, Mexico sold again, new owner not granted an operating license
Two shuttered hospitals in Fulton and Mexico change hands once again but may never re-open. Platinum Health bought the Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital in April, after Noble Health announced that it was shutting the two facilities down to become financially viable. Although Noble Health had said they hoped to reopen, all 175 employees at both facilities were later furloughed.
beeherald.com
First Rural Healthcare Leadership Award presented to Greene County Medical Center director of nursing
Greene County Medical Center’s Director of Nursing, Jessica Steinberg, has been named the first-ever recipient of the Des Moines UnityPoint Health Rural Healthcare Nursing Leadership Award. Steinberg, who joined the Greene County Medical Center team in 2013, was nominated by Chief Nursing Officer, Susan Moore. In her letter, Moore...
939theeagle.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people did decide to brave the cold temperatures today. ABC 17 News even saw a few people in Columbia on bicycles earlier this evening. A few stores closed for weather, but some grocery stores and other kinds of shopping stayed open for the day. Grocery stores like Hy-Vee still had about 25- The post Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
kjluradio.com
Metal storage building in Camden County damaged by fire
A metal storage building in Camden County is damaged by a fire. The Mid-County Fire Protection District says crews were called to El Tampa Road in Greenview for reports of a structure fire around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire showing from a storage building. The owner was on the scene and said no one was in the building.
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
