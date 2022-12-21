A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO