Four local players join Indiana State Football
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Four local high school stars are staying home to play for the Indiana State Sycamores. Terre Haute North’s Jesiah Richardson, Jayden Wayt and Damon Sturm and South’s Jude McCoskey all signed their letters of intent on Wednesday morning. In addition Terre Haute South soccer star Mason Ham signed with Marian […]
Indiana football: Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees during 2023 early signing day
The Indiana football program inked 16 signees to its 2023 signing class Wednesday for the start of the early signing period. Eleven of the signees are high school recruits, three of the signees are transfers from other FBS teams, and two of the signees are junior college transfers. As Indiana's...
Hoosier Newsstand, December 23
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
WTHR
No. 4 Indiana unbeaten in non-Big Ten games, topping Butler
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 4 Indiana showed off its offensive firepower in the first half Wednesday as it completed an unbeaten nonconference schedule by topping Butler 67-50. In just 66 seconds of the first quarter, Yarden Garzon sank successive 3-pointers and passed to Mackenzie Holmes for a layup. Then Indiana outscored Butler 9-0 in the opening 87 seconds of the second quarter, featuring a three-point play for Holmes and successive 3-pointers by Sydney Parrish and Garzon.
MyWabashValley.com
Duke Energy keeps power on during freezing storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy worked through the winter storm to prevent power outages in below-zero temperatures. Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said they experienced minimal power outages from Thursday night into Friday morning. “We had one pole hit in West Terre Haute [Thursday night], we...
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
WTHI
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
Hymera gas outage: What residents should do
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) -Ohio Valley Gas crews are working to repair a gas outage in the town of of Hymera in Sullivan County. According to a statement released by Ohio Valley Gas, service is not expected to be restored until about 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The company said 250 customers are currently without natural […]
wbiw.com
Greene County under a level one travel advisory
GREENE CO. – Resident of Greene County Board of Commissioner President Nathan Abram has placed Greene County’s Road Status to Level One or Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight. At that time he has ordered to advance to Level Two, Watch Status until 8:00 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. Indiana...
Camping trailer destroyed in Hymera fire
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A camping trailer is a loss after it caught fire Thursday night. According to Hymera Fire Chief Kenny Himebrook, the call came in at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, of a fire located just north of the intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 E. Upon arrival, firefighters found the […]
1987: Avon school bus driver goes the extra mile as educator, mentor, and friend
For more than three decades, Helen McSchooler connected with and mentored the students she transported around Hendricks County.
WTHI
Code enforcement to patrol, looking for mistreated animals in subzero temps
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement will be out, looking for animals in distress from the cold. Owners will be fined if animals are not adequately taken care of. News 10 went to the Terre Haute Humane Society to learn more about what pet owners should be...
MyWabashValley.com
Crypto mining facility close to powering up in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The new cryptocurrency mining facility is a short time away from powering up in Sullivan County. As we’ve previously reported, the facility will be next to the Merom Generating Station, and is financed by Ketucky-based crypto pioneers “About Bit”. The company...
