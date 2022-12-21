ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

CHP South Sacramento arrests suspected serial rapist after 3 assaults near Highway 99

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division announced on Friday the arrest of a possible serial rapist.Nabil Elomari, 24, was arrested at his home on Thursday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is being held on $400,000 bail and faces rape and kidnapping charges.After a two-month investigation, the CHP said three women were assaulted within a two-and-a-half-mile radius near Highway 99 — two of them were in the same location and all three involved a male suspect of a similar description driving a car of a similar description.Two of the women claimed they were assaulted and raped at knifepoint inside a vehicle, investigators said. The third alleged attack, an attempted rape, was stopped by CHP officers.All three attacks have occurred since mid-October.Investigators said a DNA sample connected Elomari to the crimes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.  According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kenneth Glotzbach's sentencing set for January

Former city of Roseville wastewater employee Kenneth Glotzbach’s sentencing for misusing public funds has been continued to next year, according to Placer County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Stephanie Herrera. Glotzbach’s original sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, continued to Dec.16 and continued again to Jan. 23 at 1:30...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Man hit, killed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A man was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova near Highway 50, Friday. The fatal crash happened on the westbound 50 onramp from Sunrise Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on scene and cooperating with officials, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral

In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Antelope Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident Kills Driver

Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident With a Fatality and Injuries Occurs on Elverta Road. The driver of a Mazda died in a two-vehicle traffic accident on December 22 after striking the patrol vehicle of an off-duty deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened along Elverta Road westbound around 2:00 a.m. The deputy was going north along Watt Avenue when his patrol car was T-boned by the Mazda.
ANTELOPE, CA
FOX40

Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery

(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County deputy-involved crash leaves 1 person dead

ANTELOPE -- A driver has died after being thrown from their car in a crash involving a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.California Highway Patrol says that at around 2 a.m., the deputy was T-boned on Elverta Road and Watt Avenue, which resulted in the other driver, who happened to be unrestrained, being thrown from their car.The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy was taken to Mercy San Juan with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the driver who died, but he has been identified as a 19-year-old man.Three other people were in the vehicle and taken to the hospital, but information about their condition has yet to be released. The deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, the sheriff's office says.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
PARADISE, CA

