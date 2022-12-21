ANTELOPE -- A driver has died after being thrown from their car in a crash involving a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.California Highway Patrol says that at around 2 a.m., the deputy was T-boned on Elverta Road and Watt Avenue, which resulted in the other driver, who happened to be unrestrained, being thrown from their car.The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy was taken to Mercy San Juan with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the driver who died, but he has been identified as a 19-year-old man.Three other people were in the vehicle and taken to the hospital, but information about their condition has yet to be released. The deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, the sheriff's office says.

