Cadillac, MI

Up North Voice

Cadillac man arrested for delivery to a minor

WEXFORD COUNTY – In December 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post was called to a residence in Cadillac. The parents of a minor discovered their daughter had been using vape products. The parents also saw conversations on her cellphone that made them concerned about her activities. The parents took her cellphone and did not allow the daughter access to the internet.
CADILLAC, MI
traverseticker.com

Brasserie Amie Closing/New Concept Coming, Loco Boys Brewing Company Opening, More Restaurant/Retail News

After two years at the corner of Front and Cass streets, Brassiere Amie will close its doors at the end of this month. A new concept is set to take over the space in early 2023, led by the same owners and staff. Meanwhile, on West Front Street, new brewery and restaurant Loco Boys Brewing Company is targeting a January opening. The Ticker has the latest details on these and other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?

Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Judge Refuses to Allow ‘Catfishing Mom’ to See Her Daughter for Holidays

The Isabella County mom accused of catfishing and harassing her daughter was back in court Thursday morning, asking to see her daughter for the holidays. Kendra Licari faces five felony charges after police say she used several devices and IP addresses to harass and stalk her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year. Her daughter turned to her parents for help, who then went to the police.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County. Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

