Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents
If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
Freethink
Parents: Don’t focus on happiness, help build resilience instead
Excerpted from GOOD INSIDE: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be by Becky Kennedy. Copyright © 2022 by Dr. Becky Kennedy. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Used with permission. All rights reserved. “My kids should be happier than they are,” a mother...
parentingforbrain.com
7 Benefits Of Mindful Parenting And How To Practice It
| Mindfulness and Meditation | Benefits of Mindfulness in Mindful Parenting | How To Practice Mindful Parenting |. Mindful parenting is to apply mindfulness to parenting by paying attention to the child and parenting intentionally, presently, and non-judgmentally1. Mindfulness is about being here and now, in the moment....
Ask the Vet: Resolve to improve pets' health in the new year
Hopefully everyone is enjoying a safe and merry Christmas together with family. I am sure many of your four-legged family members are enjoying their presents, but moving into the new year it is time to think about resolutions for improving the health and well-being of ourselves and our pets. Dental disease is the most common problem affecting our pets over age 4 or 5, and untreated it leads to gum disease, tooth loss, and constant pain. As part of your pets’ annual check-up your veterinarian will evaluate overall dental heath and recommend treatment. Often that will involve dental X-rays and...
Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Mood Swings, Memory Troubles: Minding the Mental Toll of Menopause
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Menopause and the years before it may make you feel like you’re losing your mind. Some of those feelings are changes that occur naturally in this stage of life, but other factors contribute, too, according to the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), which offered tips to achieve some peace.
Lima News
Ex-etiquette: Discuss plans to combine families with partner
Q. I have been dating my boyfriend for two years. He has three daughters, ages 11, 8, and 4, that he shares with their mother. We are very serious, but we do not live together because it was quite confusing for the girls when their mother moved in with someone new.
wdfxfox34.com
Is a narcissist gaslighting you?
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/is-a-narcissist-gaslighting-you/. Are you wondering if you are the victim of a narcissist gaslighting you?. Take a big breath, and consider if you are around someone who repeatedly shuts down your thoughts, feelings or concerns. Is the person overly critical, and manipulating reality to serve their agenda, or constantly judging your decisions? Maybe you have a strong sense that your relationship is full of lies, but you keep doubting and questioning your own sanity?
‘I’m a Trauma Therapist, and This Is Why I Never Force My Kids To Hug Anyone—Including Family Members’
Decades ago, famous family therapist Virginia Satir once said that humans need four hugs a day for survival, eight hugs a day for maintenance, and twelve hugs a day for growth. After having to abstain from them for the better part of two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re inclined to agree.
Woman Shares Her Fool-Proof Method for Decluttering the House Without the Overwhelm
Overwhelmed? This should help!
Scrubs Magazine
Love the Night Shift? You Might Have Sociopathic Tendencies.
Most nurses have to work through the night at some point during their careers. But there are always a few nurses who volunteer for the night shift for one reason or another. They may have responsibilities during the day such as raising kids or going to school, but others simply love the thrill of working past regular hours.
Philosophers tackle ancient mystery of why women clean and men don’t notice
A friend and her husband recently moved home. Clearing out their old bathroom together, her husband turned to her in astonishment: “Look at this, we’ve lived here for three years and this soap dispenser has never run out!” Of course, the dispenser had run out many times – it’s just that he has always unwittingly relied on her to fill it.
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
Alone But Not Lonely
As Henry David Thoreau wrote in his famous work of philosophy, Walden, "I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude." Lonely and alone, while often misused to convey the same meaning, have very different connotations. Lonely is an adjective and a feeling that someone can possess. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, lonely is defined as "sad at the thought that one is alone; having a feeling of solitariness." According to this definition, someone can be lonely while surrounded by other people. However, alone is defined as "being unaccompanied, by oneself. While someone can be alone and lonely, that is not always the case and is a common misconception about those who spend time alone.
This Christmas, Lawmakers Can Help Struggling Families | Opinion
The Child Tax Credit carves a pathway of possibility for all communities to grow and build their families.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Optimal aging’ study offers insights for senior living
“Healthcare” may be one of the great oxymorons of our time. Sick care would seem to be a far better descriptor of what’s really taking place. It’s certainly what’s generally happening in hospitals, and, to a large degree, in nursing facilities. Truth be told, there’s more sick care being delivered in senior living than many in the field would care to admit.
psychologytoday.com
The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Illness in the Workplace
Mental illnesses are common in the workplace. Employees with mental illnesses experience many challenges including stigma and lower wages. Organizations can address those challenges by increasing mental health literacy. Mental Illnesses, which can be defined as the disturbance of an individual’s emotional regulation, cognition, or regular behaviours, are on the...
Holidays are a recipe for tears and tantrums—here’s 4 ways to minimize the crash and burn
The holidays are undoubtedly a time for joy and family traditions, but it’s also the time of year when our kids are bombarded with lots of changes in their everyday routines—and let’s just say that sometimes, those changes don’t translate well. The holiday season can leave parents feeling stretched thin and wondering how to minimize tantrums (or avoid them altogether).
Comments / 0