Due to extremely cold temperatures, the City of Asheville’s Water Resources Department has been experiencing disruptions in the distribution system, including water line breaks. You may notice fluctuations in water pressure, no water, and/or discolored water. The water department crews have been continuously working on these concerns since December 24. It is extremely important that everyone does their part to conserve water as much as possible until the water system is fully operational again.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO