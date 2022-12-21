ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashevillenc.gov

UPDATE: City of Asheville Water Department requests water conservation; customers may experience low pressure, discolored water, no water

Due to extremely cold temperatures, the City of Asheville’s Water Resources Department has been experiencing disruptions in the distribution system, including water line breaks. You may notice fluctuations in water pressure, no water, and/or discolored water. The water department crews have been continuously working on these concerns since December 24. It is extremely important that everyone does their part to conserve water as much as possible until the water system is fully operational again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville provides update on recent water outages

UPDATE (12/27 at 6:15 p.m.) The production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water in a reduced capacity on Wednesday, December 28. If water department staff discover leaks on private property, water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff will make every effort to contact the account holder before shutting water off. Once a repair is made, water will be restored.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy