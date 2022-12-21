ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska lands Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott

Ben Scott could have extended his recruitment another few weeks. He could have visited more schools and fielded more calls as one of the hotter commodities in the transfer portal. Instead the former Arizona State offensive lineman surprised himself – and many in the recruiting industry – by making up...
'Just look out for me:' Madi Kubik called her shot with John Cook and then lived the dream

Madi Kubik called her shot — and then achieved it as a Nebraska volleyball player for the past four seasons. Kubik’s college career came to a close earlier this month. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a four-year starter for the Huskers at outside hitter. Instead of using a fifth season of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 season, she plans to pursue playing professional volleyball.
