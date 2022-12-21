ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Russia Ukraine news – live: Putin says Zelensky and West ‘refuse to negotiate’

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Mr Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.The Kremlin said it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its...
Myhighplains.com

Shells pummel Ukraine’s Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted...
Myhighplains.com

Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
Myhighplains.com

N. Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-S. Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number...
