Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state during the holidays
money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
Indiana Residents Can Call 211 to Find Local Warming Centers
With extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. State officials say Indiana residents can call 211 to find local warming centers during upcoming winter weather. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says with extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay and residents can call 2-1-1 to reach a Community Navigator 24/7. A news release said Indiana 211 is your community’s resource for updated locations and hours of warming centers in your area, as many of the traditional locations people may seek shelter could be closed due to the holidays.
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Travel Discouraged on I-94 This Afternoon and Evening
The Indiana State Police Lowell Post and the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest have issued a Travel Advisory: Travel is being discouraged on Interstate 94 eastbound towards Michigan and into Michigan. Troopers report they are currently on scene of a rollover tanker on I-94 at the 24.2 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit) and that this is a hazardous material situation requiring offload of the contents, Sodium Hydroxide, prior to the vehicle being removed and the roadway reopened. There is no timetable for this event to be completed.
Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
Blizzard Conditions Impacting Travel Across Northwest Indiana
Indiana State Police are urging people to avoid traveling. Many of our Region expressways are impassable because of accident scenes across the area. All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 are closed in the Burns Harbor area with a rolled over tanker that will require a hazmat cleanup. Furthermore eastbound I-94 is shut down just north of the Indiana/Michigan State Line. INDOT reports southbound I-65 is closed from Lowell to State Road 10, and on northbound I-65 all lanes are blocked in the Hobart area north of 61st avenue. Travel conditions are extremely hazardous no matter where you are in Northwest Indiana, with blowing snow, icy road conditions, and frigid temperatures making travel very risky. Numerous spinouts and slideoffs have been occurring Region-wide and many motorists are waiting for assistance because of the volume of accident scenes. We’ve also had closures on the Indiana Toll Road at times with accident scenes in Porter County.
Indiana State Police discouraging travel on I-94 due to hazmat situation, crashes
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — All eastbound lanes of I-94 in Porter County are closed due to a rollover crash involving a semi-tanker. Indiana State Police said the crash is a hazmat situation involving Sodium Hydroxide and it happened at mile marker 24, just west of State Road 49’s exit. All eastbound traffic is being diverted […]
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
State police responded to more than 425 traffic incidents in Northwest Indiana during winter storm
LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell district responded to more than 425 traffic incidents during the recent winter storm. From Thursday afternoon until Christmas morning, troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 28 crashes involving injuries, 83 slide-offs requiring a tow and 157 assist motorist calls. […]
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue
Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
Get a $650 payment from the state during the holidays
Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
Blizzard warning issued for St. Joseph and LaPorte counties
WARSAW — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for two counties northwest of Warsaw while the remaining parts of the region remain under a winter storm warning. The blizzard warning is in effect for St. Joseph and Laporte counties, but meteorologist Matt Rudkin warns much of...
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily...
