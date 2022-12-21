Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power Sunday afternoon. At one point, more than 800 customers were in the dark in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County. Crews from several companies are working to restore remaining outages. Check with your provider...
KELOLAND TV
Christmas Day Snow and Wind
Another clipper will move in from the northwest to bring snow and strong wind. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today for much of KELOLAND due to snow and blowing snow. We’re already seeing signs of snow in northern KELOLAND this morning. There’s even a period or two for...
In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
wdayradionow.com
Travel update: I-94 closed from Jamestown to Montana border, no travel advised for most of North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing some roads because of blizzard conditions Friday. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, I-94 is closed from Jamestown to the Montana-North Dakota border. U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are also closed to travelers. North Dakota Highway 46 is closed from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281.
valleynewslive.com
Weather closes roads, snarls travel plans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Nature is making Christmas travel plans incredibly difficult with a major weather system across the country closing roads. In North Dakota, I-94 from Jamestown to the Montana border is closed. Several other roads around the state are also closed, and as of this writing, much of ND is in a ‘No Travel Advisory.’
NDDOT talks about current North Dakota road conditions
Even with below-zero temperatures, the DOT anticipates no road closures over the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
kduz.com
Holiday Storm Causing Road Closures/Travel Advisories/Canceled Flights
Two hundred million Americans are under some kind of weather watch, warning or advisory…as a line of storms that includes everything from rain to blizzard conditions is sweeping across a big swath of the country, ahead of what’s forecast to be the coldest Christmas in years. The Minnesota...
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind. chills near 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
What county has the shortest life expectancy in North Dakota?
STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating […]
keyzradio.com
White Knuckle Driving Expected For North Dakota
It looks like the cold and wind will hang around as we gear up for Christmas. Travel conditions will remain sketchy at best. We can expect blowing snow to hang around until Friday. The most significant impacts are for the southwest and south central parts of North Dakota where blizzard conditions are expected. It looks like the bitter cold will continue through Saturday.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
When Santa comes down from the North Pole will he be in for a shock when he hits North Dakota?
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. .Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to. yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon. so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern. Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday. morning. …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
boreal.org
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
voiceofalexandria.com
Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way
(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
