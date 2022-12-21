ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Neighboring business reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the deadly Rural King shooting in Knox County. That suspect is now behind bars. Authorities said they have arrested 18-year-old Larry McBee Jr. McBee is accused of killing a Rural King employee and driving off. Authorities finally tracked him down and arrested him at 3:38 a.m. Friday morning.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting call Thursday morning, KCSO officials told WVLT News. The situation is still developing; the call reportedly came in to dispatch around 10:40 a.m. Officials did confirm that the incident happened...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting.

A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was trying to shoplift ammo and other items when he was approached by employees. KCSO said the 23-year-old male employee and the suspect got into a scuffle behind the business when the...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. Upon arrival, units reportedly saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second-story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve

Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Shoplifter shoots, kills store employee in robbery. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
wvlt.tv

YWAC cold weather safety tips

Knox County Sheriff's Office holds press conference following Rural King shooting. Knox County Sheriff's Office holds press conference following Rural King shooting. An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded...
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

