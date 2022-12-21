Read full article on original website
WTRF
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
wvpublic.org
Coal Country Keeps Holiday Traditions Alive And A Visit To Lost Creek Farm
This week on Inside Appalachia, we talk with James Beard-nominated West Virginia chefs Mike Costello and Amy Dawson, who serve up special dishes with stories behind them. And, we’ll visit an old-fashioned toy shop whose future was uncertain after its owners died, but has a new chance at life because of a twist of fate.
Metro News
Morgantown warming shelter, others across West Virginia, at capacity as record cold weekend arrives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Warming shelters across West Virginia were full heading into the coldest Christmas holiday in West Virginia since 1985. Morgantown-based Hazel’s House of Hope was at its capacity of 50 as temperatures fell to near zero Friday night. United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties volunteer...
What West Virginians need to wear if they HAVE TO go out in extreme cold
If you absolutely need to go outside Friday then please read this guide on how to stay warm while in extreme temperatures. Last-minute Christmas shopping does not count as something you need to do.
A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures. Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
Families asked to conserve power amid extreme cold
West Virginia's electric grid operator is asking residents to conserve power, cautioning that high demand could necessitate short, rotating customer outages.
Extreme cold expected in West Virginia, does your dog need to be inside?
With extreme cold expected across West Virginia, here's how to know when it's too cold for your furry friends.
connect-bridgeport.com
Deer Season for Youth, Senior Citizen Hunters and Class Q/QQ Permit Holders Opens Monday, Dec. 26
The final segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters and Class Q/QQ permit holders will open Monday, Dec. 26. During the two-day season, hunting is permitted on private and public lands in the 51 counties with a firearms deer hunting season. Deer.
wchstv.com
West Virginia workers trade their holiday to help those in need
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas Eve has arrived, which means that friends and family will be gathering to celebrate the holiday. However, some West Virginians will be working to make sure that no one is forgotten. Amber Brescoach is a patient care aide at English Meadows in Teays...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Warming centers open in Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures. Raleigh County: Wyoming County: Fayette County: Mercer County: McDowell County: Summers County: Stick with 59News for […]
WDTV
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures in preparation for massive winter storm
Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower […]
Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
ridgeviewnews.com
National Weather Service Update for Weekend Weather
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV Issued by National Weather Service Pittsburgh Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, central West Virginia, northeast West Virginia, northern West Virginia, southeast West Virginia, southern West Virginia and western West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. Wind Advisory.
WDTV
Winter storm soon to slam into NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The time has come! The bitter Arctic air we’ve been tracking the past week will soon be entering West Virginia, bringing us a bit of snow, but more importantly, extremely low wind chills. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for the timing of the system, as well as a demonstration on how to keep yourself warm.
20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
WDTV
Gusty winds, wind chills this holiday weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow is lifting into our area this morning, leading to slick roads and other problems. Thereafter, gusty winds and dangerously low wind chills will push in today into the holiday weekend. Find out the impacts, and more, in the video above!. A strong low-pressure system and...
West Virginia and Ohio under a Winter Weather Advisory until Christmas Eve
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area. The advisory goes in effect 1:00am Friday and runs until 1:00pm Friday. As a cold front moves on through early tomorrow morning, we will see rain change into snow. […]
Metro News
Guard helps with Community in Schools gift distribution
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When First Lady Cathy Justice and the Communities In Schools program needed help in distributing 8,000 gifts for schoolkids in 36 counties they reached out to the West Virginia National Guard to handle the logistics. State Adjutant General Bill Crane said they were happing to help.
