Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
spmetrowire.com
Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
WBAY Green Bay
Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
spmetrowire.com
Storm to bring up to 8″ of snow, nasty wind chills
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust...
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
WISN
Weather: Alert Days, Snow, Wind, Cold
Tonight: Snow in Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Jefferson counties. Thursday: Snow Begins. Heavier in afternoon and wind picks up. Friday: Wind and Blowing Snow. Very Cold. Wind chills well below zero. Saturday: More Blowing Snow. Still Cold. Be safe. Most spots pick up 4"-7".
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your pipes from freezing
WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
WSAW
Section of Marathon County snowmobile trails open Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mountain Bay Trail from County J going East into Shawano County will be open to snowmobiles beginning on Friday. All other trails remain closed at this time. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to stay on open trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails.
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
WBAY Green Bay
Several counties issue tow bans
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Tow bans have been issued in Brown County, Manitowoc County, and Outagamie County. Brown County says their tow ban is in effect until further notice. In Outagamie County, a tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441. The ban will be...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south near College Ave. in Appleton after traffic incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘traffic incident’ that closed the two left lanes of I-41 south near College Avenue in Appleton earlier. According to WisDOT, both southbound lanes on I-41 have reopened after being closed for roughly one hour. No other...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
wearegreenbay.com
Valley theater plans small, ambitious season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
Door County Pulse
Fleet Farm Asks City for Financial Assistance
Fleet Farm is seeking financial assistance from the City of Sturgeon Bay to build a new store along the west entrance to the city. Jeff Peterson of CR Structures Group – the representative for Fleet Farm on the proposed development across from the Salty Seagull miniature-golf course along Highway 42/57 – appeared Dec. 13 before the city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee to explain the assistance the company is seeking from the city.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
Comments / 0