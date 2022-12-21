ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Storm to bring up to 8″ of snow, nasty wind chills

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust...
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Weather: Alert Days, Snow, Wind, Cold

Tonight: Snow in Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Jefferson counties. Thursday: Snow Begins. Heavier in afternoon and wind picks up. Friday: Wind and Blowing Snow. Very Cold. Wind chills well below zero. Saturday: More Blowing Snow. Still Cold. Be safe. Most spots pick up 4"-7".
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your pipes from freezing

WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

Section of Marathon County snowmobile trails open Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mountain Bay Trail from County J going East into Shawano County will be open to snowmobiles beginning on Friday. All other trails remain closed at this time. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to stay on open trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Several counties issue tow bans

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Tow bans have been issued in Brown County, Manitowoc County, and Outagamie County. Brown County says their tow ban is in effect until further notice. In Outagamie County, a tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441. The ban will be...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park

The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Valley theater plans small, ambitious season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fleet Farm Asks City for Financial Assistance

Fleet Farm is seeking financial assistance from the City of Sturgeon Bay to build a new store along the west entrance to the city. Jeff Peterson of CR Structures Group – the representative for Fleet Farm on the proposed development across from the Salty Seagull miniature-golf course along Highway 42/57 – appeared Dec. 13 before the city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee to explain the assistance the company is seeking from the city.
STURGEON BAY, WI

