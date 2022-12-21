ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

MedicalXpress

National plan needed to improve children's D- grade for physical activity

Researchers are calling for a National Physical Activity Plan to encourage greater levels of physical activity among Australian children following dismal results in the 2022 Active Healthy Kids Australia (AHKA) Report Card. The report card is part of a global initiative involving more than 50 countries, which report on the physical activity levels of children every two years.
reviewofoptometry.com

Daily Disposable Wearers Understand Risks but Don’t Modify Behavior in Response

Not replacing soft contact lenses as directed led to this case of infiltrative keratitis. Education should stress not just the possibility of adverse effects but the individual’s vulnerability as well. Photo: Jeffrey Sonsino, OD. Click image to enlarge. Since the 1950s, a concept called the health belief model has...
KevinMD.com

Start walking to improve health and well-being

I just walked 120 km over five days on the South Downs Way along the southeast coast of the United Kingdom. It was a beautiful walk through the pastoral English countryside, culminating in the dramatic chalk cliffs near the coastal town of Eastbourne. While not a technically difficult walk, there were certainly enough hills to climb, high winds, and rainy days to make us ready for our evening pub dinners.

