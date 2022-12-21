Read full article on original website
KRIS 6 News
Officials: Downed power line possible cause of fire on North Padre Island
Fire crews are out on the island battling a grass fire. Officials responded to the fire at around 8:30 p.m.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi Winter Closure Schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – All City of Corpus Christi non-essential offices will be closed the week between Christmas and New Year's. Most offices will be closed beginning Monday, December 26, 2022, and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and EMS will...
KIII 3News
Mud bridge damage 'worse than what we thought'; could force total rebuild
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials said that the deterioration to the mud bridge is is in such bad shape it is requesting that TxDOT move up its biennial inspection of the bridge, which is scheduled for 2023. "The situation is a little bit worse than...
KIII TV3
AEP Texas working to restore power to Corpus Christi Bay Area residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews have restored power to almost 1,100 customers in Corpus Christi's Bay Area, according to AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez. A social media post at 2:11 p.m. identified 1,100 Corpus Christi customers without power. About 20 minutes later, that number was down to 44 customers.
KIII 3News
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
KRIS 6 News
Alternative plan will be needed for removal of stranded barge
The work to remove the partially sunken construction barge that has been stranded since September on the south jetty of Packery Channel has been delayed until further notice
KIII TV3
Cold Christmas Eve weather for Corpus Christi, Texas
Temperatures are slowly starting to warm up. Highs will be in the 40s this afternoon and 60s by Monday.
KIII 3News
CCFD, multiple units put out large grass fire on Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters have extinguished a large grass fire on Padre Island near Commodores Drive and Aquarius Street, according to a social media post from ESD #2. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the grass fire, which was the result of a downed power...
KRIS 6 News
Nueces County, city of Robstown join forces to open overnight warming center
The warming center will open on Thursday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and remain open through 9:00 a.m. Sunday, December 25.
southtexascommunitynews.com
New Westside Area Development Plan
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi City Council approved an ordinance creating a new Westside Area Development Plan to replace the previously adopted ordinance from 1989. The City’s Planning Department and urban planners from Freese and Nichols, Inc., worked with the community to prepare a 20-year plan to...
KIII 3News
Residents encouraged to watch for cold-stunned sea turtles during temperature drop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures across the Coastal Bend lean on the colder side -- aquatic experts are encouraging residents to watch out for cold-stunned sea turtles. During extreme frigid temperatures, sea turtles are unable to regulate their body temperatures below 50 degrees. As a result, they become...
KIII 3News
City's Neighborhood Services helps homeless with blankets, socks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi-run warming centers are now closed, Neighborhood Services Department officials were out and about passing out blankets to those who needed them. "We've been going out for the last three days, and, as of today, we've connected with about 60 individuals,” said...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Single Vehicle Accident in Bishop
BISHOP (News Release) - On Monday, December 19, 2022 at approximately 5:52 a.m., Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD3, EMS and TX DPS responded to a single vehicle accident on Business 77 and Hwy 77. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Business 77, when the driver lost control due to...
KIII 3News
Alice opens overnight warming center for upcoming freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice, Jim Wells County and several other organizations came together to be sure those who need it have a place to get out of the cold temperatures this weekend. An overnight warming shelter at the Merchant’s Building at the Jim Wells County...
KIII 3News
Meals on Wheels makes its way around Corpus Christi this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families in need this holiday season got a special treat Friday -- a home delivered meal from volunteers. 42 teams of volunteers drove around the city on different routes to bring meals to home-bound citizens. City officials said about 1,000 meals were scheduled for delivery...
KIII 3News
Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi shelters pledge not to turn away homeless during cold snap
As residents feel the recent drop in temperatures, a large concern is the area's homeless population. Area shelters are doing everything they can to make sure they accommodate anyone who needs to get off the streets and into a warm place as those temperatures continue to drop. The arrival of...
KIII 3News
Teen dies after his truck hit a concrete culvert in San Patricio County
SINTON, Texas — A teenager died after he drove his truck off the roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert on County Road 2249 in San Patricio County, according to DPS officials. Allister Logan Zimmerman was driving northbound at 4:40 p.m. Friday when he drove off the roadway and...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi's first cricket field coming to Greenwood Sports Complex
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi will get its first cricket field after an agreement between the city council and the Coastal Bend Cricket Club was approved at Tuesday's council meeting. The field will be installed at the Greenwood Sports Complex at 4033 Greenwood Drive. "Expanding recreational facility offerings...
KIII 3News
City, Animal Care Services work to provide resources ahead of arctic freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the impending cold front begins to make its way toward the Coastal Bend, city leaders are doing their part to ensure residents have all the resources they need. "The major concern is getting the word out to people and making sure they get into...
