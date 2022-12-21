August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO