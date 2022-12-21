ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Joan Wuthrich Brown – Cache Valley Daily

November 24, 1934 – December 21, 2022 (age 88) Joan Wuthrich Brown passed away December 21, 2022 at Birch Creek Assisted Living in Smithfield, Utah. She was born in Logan, Utah November 24, 1934, living much of her life in Cache Valley & receiving her education there. She married...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kvnutalk

Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols – Cache Valley Daily

August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie” – Cache Valley Daily

October 4, 1930 – December 21, 2022 (age 92) Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie,” 92, passed away peacefully from this earth, December 21, 2022, in North Logan, Utah. She was born and raised in Amalga, Utah and was the 8th out of 11 children born to Francis Hannah Christensen and Leroy Smith Bingham on October 4, 1930. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Leslie Abram Laird – Cache Valley Daily

June 27, 1933 ~ December 12, 2022 (age 89) Leslie Abram Laird, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesquite, Nevada, with his son, Steven, at his side. Leslie or Les, as he preferred to be called, was born June 27, 1933, in Eureka, Nevada, to Abram Laird and Sybil Frazier. He was the second of 5 boys, George Franklin, Kenneth Eugene, Clifford Cedric, and Alton Jarrol, all preceded him in death, as did his parents.
MESQUITE, NV
kvnutalk

Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen – Cache Valley Daily

September 26, 1932 – December 21, 2022 (age 90) Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was the last child of Ernest and Esther Christensen of Richmond. Her family included brothers Seth, Lee, and sister Noreen. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1950...
RICHMOND, UT
kvnutalk

Christmas for Axel – Cache Valley Daily

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. Axel thought of Christmas, then he tossed...
SAINT ANTHONY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy