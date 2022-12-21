Read full article on original website
Joan Wuthrich Brown – Cache Valley Daily
November 24, 1934 – December 21, 2022 (age 88) Joan Wuthrich Brown passed away December 21, 2022 at Birch Creek Assisted Living in Smithfield, Utah. She was born in Logan, Utah November 24, 1934, living much of her life in Cache Valley & receiving her education there. She married...
Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols – Cache Valley Daily
August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie” – Cache Valley Daily
October 4, 1930 – December 21, 2022 (age 92) Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie,” 92, passed away peacefully from this earth, December 21, 2022, in North Logan, Utah. She was born and raised in Amalga, Utah and was the 8th out of 11 children born to Francis Hannah Christensen and Leroy Smith Bingham on October 4, 1930. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints.
Leslie Abram Laird – Cache Valley Daily
June 27, 1933 ~ December 12, 2022 (age 89) Leslie Abram Laird, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesquite, Nevada, with his son, Steven, at his side. Leslie or Les, as he preferred to be called, was born June 27, 1933, in Eureka, Nevada, to Abram Laird and Sybil Frazier. He was the second of 5 boys, George Franklin, Kenneth Eugene, Clifford Cedric, and Alton Jarrol, all preceded him in death, as did his parents.
Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen – Cache Valley Daily
September 26, 1932 – December 21, 2022 (age 90) Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was the last child of Ernest and Esther Christensen of Richmond. Her family included brothers Seth, Lee, and sister Noreen. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1950...
Christmas for Axel – Cache Valley Daily
Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. Axel thought of Christmas, then he tossed...
BRAG joins survey effort seeking Utahns’ ideas about inevitable growth – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – The Bear River Association of Governments (BRAG) has joined a partnership of more than a dozen state agencies seeking Utahns’ opinions about growth. Those partners are inviting Utahns to join a conversation about the state’s future by completing an online survey aimed at guiding Utah’s growth.
Gov. Kathy Hochul grants clemency to domestic abuse survivor, others in name of ‘justice and fairness’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has granted clemency to 13 people, including a domestic violence survivor and nine people facing immigration consequences as a result of decade-old convictions. “Clemency is a powerful tool that can be exercised to advance the interests of justice and fairness, and to recognize efforts made...
