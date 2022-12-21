ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Joan Wuthrich Brown – Cache Valley Daily

November 24, 1934 – December 21, 2022 (age 88) Joan Wuthrich Brown passed away December 21, 2022 at Birch Creek Assisted Living in Smithfield, Utah. She was born in Logan, Utah November 24, 1934, living much of her life in Cache Valley & receiving her education there. She married...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kvnutalk

Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols – Cache Valley Daily

August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Douglas Rigby Bird – Cache Valley Daily

June 12, 1949 – December 20, 2022 (age 73) Douglas Rigby Bird passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on December 20, 2022 in Hyde Park, Utah surrounded by his wife and children. He was born June 12, 1949 in Logan, Utah to Seth John and Barbara Rigby...
HYDE PARK, UT
kvnutalk

Kimberly Brown Nielsen – Cache Valley Daily

July 31, 1954 – December 20, 2022 (age 68) Kimberly Brown Nielsen, 68, of Hyrum, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
HYRUM, UT
kvnutalk

Kenneth Edward Ray – Cache Valley Daily

August 23, 1930 – December 17, 2022 (age 92) On December 17, 2022, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and member of the Elkridge ward family, Kenneth Edward Ray did his last greeting and handed out his last program to be reunited with Joyce his wife of 63 years. Kenneth is...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Larry Earl Shumway – Cache Valley Daily

January 10, 1943 – December 20, 2022 (age 79) Larry Earl Shumway, beloved husband, father, and grandfather of Logan Utah, passed away on December 20, 2022 at the age of 79 leaving a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew him. Larry was born on January 10, 1943 to Norma and Norman Shumway in Price, Utah. He grew up in American Fork, Utah and was the oldest of five children. He always looked out for his younger brothers and sisters and was a great example to them. He loved to play, watch, and coach sports and was a very talented and skilled athlete. He lettered in baseball, football, and basketball for American Fork High School before he graduated in 1961. After graduation, Larry served a full-time LDS mission to London England. When he returned home, he married Terry Archibald and they had 3 children. Larry and his family moved to Sacramento California after attending Brigham Young University, but he returned to Utah after his first marriage ended. He met the love of his life, Jeraldine Jones at a singles dance and they were married in the Provo Temple in 1973. Family was extremely important to Larry and he treated Jeri’s daughters like they were his own. He and Jeri had 4 more children and raised them in Logan Utah. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren and he supported and loved each of them very much.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Betty Jo Dyer – Cache Valley Daily

August 26, 1928 – — December 18, 2022 (age 94) Betty Jo Dyer, 94, of Downey, Idaho, passed away on December 18, 2022 at her daughter’s, Berta Jo Proctor, home in Downey. There are no services planned for Betty Jo at this time. Condolences and memories may...
DOWNEY, ID
kvnutalk

Larin H. Bodily – Cache Valley Daily

November 20, 1937 — December 20, 2022 (age 85) Larin H. Bodily passed away on Tuesday, December 20th 2022 at the age of 85. He was born at home in Fairview, Idaho on November 20th 1937 to Robert Griffeth and Berdean Wilkinson Hampton. After attending school in Fairview, he served in the US Army through the Anchorage, Alaska and Seattle, Washington Army bases. After returning from service, he went to work on the Beckstead farm where he met his sweetheart, DiAnn Beckstead. They married on June 16th 1961 in Preston, Idaho. They remained in Preston where they raised their 3 children; Coleen, Larin Clay, and Curtis Orlando.
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

Mary Elizabeth Jensen – Cache Valley Daily

Mary Elizabeth Jensen age 79 Passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was born on May 18, 1943 in Montpelier, Idaho. The Daughter of Otho Floyd & Delia Turner Nield. She was the third of four children. Mary grew up in Montpelier, ID where...
MONTPELIER, ID
ABC 4

Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily

RJ Eytle-Rock attempts a layup in a basketball game at the Spectrum against Westminster College on Dec. 15, 2022. Photo by Sean Greene. Utah State easily dispatched a tough Seattle team and will now face off against an SMU team that is theoretically worse than the Redhawks. However, the Mustangs – ranked 291st in the NET on Thursday – just came off a win over Iona, which was previously ranked 48th in the NET. Upsets can easily happen (which the Aggies are fully aware of after Monday) and SMU is fresh off accomplishing a big upset.
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy