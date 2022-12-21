Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated
French researchers have decoded a mysterious letter penned in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V. It gives a rare insight into European history.
Palaces of Pity
Music is a temporal art form, a medium bound to a linear experience. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky described music as a chrononomy: a measuring tool for time. Yet some musicians can achieve a sense of infinitude in their sound by mimicking nature’s eternal characteristics. Laurie Spiegel’s endless arpeggiated synths flow like rivers, Lubomyr Melnyk’s cacophonous piano compositions blow like torrential winds, and Alice Coltrane’s rolled harp chords expand endlessly like our universe. On Palaces of Pity, French producer Malibu suggests boundlessness by embodying the expansivity of the ocean. Submerged synths undulate like waves folding into themselves, producing a sense of agonizing solitude that feels like drifting in a lifeboat with no land in sight. The sound begs you to slow down and stare into the horizon, squinting to find out just how far you can see before the world goes blurry.
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
comicon.com
A Story Of Two Halves – Reviewing ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #2
The world stand at the abyss and the evil architect of a potential new world order is having a crisis of conscience. That, and God walks the Earth and is taking names!. On the cusp of a new world order with Satan sitting atop it all, and the President has gone A.W.O.L. And where does he end up? Taking a journey down memory lane and wishing for better, simpler times as he catches up with Father O’Higgins and confesses his sins. Who would have thought that the scourge of humanity, the Great Adversary himself, had his doubts for the coming apocalypse? It’s certainly a more solemn start that maybe readers would expect from Mark Millar, but it’s a moment that will weigh heavy on the reader. A scene to ponder and a scene that hints at the Devil spawn’s own spiritual turmoil. The quietness of the scene no doubt contrasts with what we can’t see, but can only imagine, within Jodie’s soul.
Science Debunks The Curse Of The Pharoahs By Examining King Tut’s Mummified Body
Nearly 50 years after Harold Carter opened King Tutankhamen’s tomb, I stood in the Egyptian Antiquities Museum in Cairo, Egypt, gazing at the boy king’s solid gold sarcophagus. Nearly 100 years have passed since Harold Carter, a famous British archeologist and Egyptologist who was financed by Lord Carnarvon, discovered the passageway to the boy king’s tomb that had been well hidden for centuries in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, where I visited by boat on the Nile. It was 120 F in the Valley of the Kings on the July day in 1970 when I visited the tomb, and...
traveltomorrow.com
The ancient technique of marine wine making
The millennia-old technique of making marine wine revived by Italian viticulturists makes it possible to savor an Ancient Greek delicacy. Back in 2018, Italian winemaker Antonio Arrighi submerged a basket of grapes into the Mediterranean Sea. He was resurrecting the process of creating marine wine, an old tradition that was invented in Ancient Greece.
Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration
VERSAILLES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apollo's Chariot Fountain was lifted from its base in the sumptuous gardens of the Palace of Versailles on Tuesday ahead of an 18-month restoration of the gilded lead sculpture celebrating the Greek god.
