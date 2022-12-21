Read full article on original website
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discovered
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damage
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights Ballot
KWTX
Free meals can help to foster community for those without, during the holidays
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas and can be a joyous time even if you don’t have many people to spend it with. A hot meal is something everyone deserves, especially during the holidays when temperatures are below freezing. The Salvation Army in Waco knows that firsthand. They held their...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Community gives back to Waco Center for Youth during Christmas
WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Christmas presents made their way to kids living at the Waco Center for Youth to help spread holiday cheer this season. The (VSC) Volunteer Services Council of the Waco Center for Youth is a nonprofit organization that fills the gap to help the children at the facility.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Christmas Eve shoppers find last minute presents
WACO, Texas — 'Tis the season for hot cocoa, Christmas lights and time with family. But, another reality of the season is the need for last-minute shopping. "I always end up shopping on Christmas Eve, generally. I’m always a procrastinator, so this usually happens," Andrew Dahl, shopping for his kids who range in age from eight to 25 years old, said. "My wife has everything planned out and shopped ahead of time, but I’m always last minute.”
Officer playing the Grinch this Christmas to help Waco family without a home
If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas mother and daughter living without a home this Christmas.
fox44news.com
Waco woman wins $5,000 in radio contest
Waco (FOX 44) — Christmas came early for one woman in Waco Friday. Cen-Tex Roof Systems and iHeart Media teamed up to award one Central Texan $5,000 in Visa gift cards to make that person’s Christmas a little brighter. The recipient of the award had to register between...
Mountainview Elementary Student publishes book
WACO, Texas — Most students are taking it easy on their winter break, but Waco's youngest published author, second-grader Zion Estelle, is cooking up new book ideas. The Mountainview Elementary School student wrote his first book at the age of 6. The now published book "Snowman & Reindeer: Christmas Talk," is available to purchase and he's even been invited for local book signing appearances.
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails
In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
fox44news.com
Temple Firefighters battle a series of fires on Christmas Eve
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Firefighters battled fires at three different homes on Saturday. The first fire started around 12:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 26th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They extinguished the flames in less than an hour and...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
WacoTrib.com
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,900
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower. The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing. To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system. The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WacoTrib.com
Longtime former Lacy Lakeview mayor to become city manager
Former Lacy Lakeview Mayor Calvin Hodde is set to retire from NeighborWorks Waco to pursue a new position as Lacy Lakeview city manager beginning Jan. 17. Hodde said he has enjoyed the past 25 years with NeighborWorks Waco, but after learning of the soon-to-open city position from outgoing City Manager Keith Bond, he felt a calling to get back to his roots.
KWTX
Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
KWTX
Temple Fire Department responds to separate fires caused in the kitchen area
TEMPLE. Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is investigating two separate fires reportedly originating in the kitchen area of the home. Temple Fire responded to a structure fire ay around 12:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1020 block of South 26th Street where they found a single-story residential home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
