Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
mprnews.org
1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. during a fight Friday night in the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America, the Bloomington police chief said late Friday, adding that investigators are working to identify suspects. The shooting led to a lockdown of the mall...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Health System reveals top baby names chosen for 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Health System revealed on Thursday the top baby names chosen for 2022. Henry, is the top boy’s name chosen throughout all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The top girl’s name is Emma. Meanwhile, Oliver, is the...
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
KIMT
Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota
WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota. “From boosting workforce...
Blizzard conditions close Minnesota highways; dozens of flights canceled Friday
MINNESOTA, USA — Drivers are being asked to stay home and off the roads due to whiteouts and blizzard conditions on highways across the southern and western portions of the state. The request comes as the Minnesota State Patrol reports troopers have responded to over 1,000 crashes since this...
KEYC
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
Southern Minnesota School Announcements
The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
steeledodgenews.com
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
hot967.fm
MnDOT announces road closures and travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – (6:15 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le...
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
KEYC
Our Food Friday brings us to Maggie J’s in Mapleton
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maggie J’s has been serving guests in Mapleton since 2015. On their menu, you will find a variety of American foods including salads, homemade soups, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, entrees, and homemade desserts. All of their sauces, batters, and dressings are made in-house. Maggie J’s prides themselves on providing great quality food along with excellent customer service.
Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Pam Altendorf column: Legislature needs to give money back to taxpayers
The start of the 2023 session is just two short weeks away, and I want to thank the people of Goodhue County and all of District 20A for their support this fall. It is an honor to serve as Goodhue County’s next state representative, and I am looking forward to it.
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
