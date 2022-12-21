ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

mprnews.org

1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. during a fight Friday night in the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America, the Bloomington police chief said late Friday, adding that investigators are working to identify suspects. The shooting led to a lockdown of the mall...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close

PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
CHATFIELD, MN
KIMT

Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota. “From boosting workforce...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
wizmnews.com

UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
LA CROSSE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Southern Minnesota School Announcements

The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons

It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
ELLENDALE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Our Food Friday brings us to Maggie J’s in Mapleton

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maggie J’s has been serving guests in Mapleton since 2015. On their menu, you will find a variety of American foods including salads, homemade soups, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, entrees, and homemade desserts. All of their sauces, batters, and dressings are made in-house. Maggie J’s prides themselves on providing great quality food along with excellent customer service.
MAPLETON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN

