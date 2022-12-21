PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks, Caleb McConnell added 14 points and seven assists and Rutgers beat Bucknell 85-50. The Rutgers defense dominated again. The Scarlet Knights entered with the fifth best scoring defense in the country, holding opponents to 54.7 points per game, and Bucknell didn't reach 50 points until Noah Williamson's hook shot in the lane with 24 seconds left. The Bison shot just 31% and turned it over 15 times. Aundre Hyatt added 11 points and freshman Derek Simpson scored 10 for Rutgers. McConnell and Omoruyi combined to make 14 of 21 shots while Bucknell finished 18 of 58 from the field.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO