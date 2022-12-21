Read full article on original website
Kate Walsh on the end of 'Grey's Anatomy,' and why it's so hard to tell a joke in modern culture
Actress and animal lover Kate Walsh talked to Fox News Digital about her time on "Grey's Anatomy," and revealed if she'd do a reboot of "Private Practice." She also discussed comedy in today's world of cancel culture.
‘GMA’ Host Lara Spencer and Her Husband Rick Are a Perfect Match! See Their Cutest Photos Together
Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer and her husband, Rick McVey, are so happy they hit it off on a blind date several years ago. Their connection blossomed so much; they knew they were destined to be together. After getting married in 2018, the happy couple have posted the cutest photos together looking more in love than ever before.
ETOnline.com
Kate Walsh Weighs in on How 'Grey's Anatomy' Will Continue After Ellen Pompeo's Exit (Exclusive)
Kate Walsh is picturing what Grey's Anatomy will look like without Meredith Grey. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 55-year-old actress about how the ABC series will continue after Ellen Pompeo's exit, which will likely happen after her limited season 19 role. "I imagine she'll pop back in," Walsh said...
Emily in Paris' Camille Razat Reveals Her Season 4 Hope After Her Character's Big News
Watch: Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 4. Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Don't say "au revoir" to Camille and Emily's friendship just yet. In fact, Emily in Paris star Camille Razat exclusively told E! News that she's staying...
ABC News
Joanna Gaines shares photo from hospital bed with a self-care reminder
Joanna Gaines is sending an important self-care reminder ahead of the holidays. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former "Fixer Upper" star shared a photo of herself wearing sunglasses in a hospital bed after undergoing a surgical procedure known as a microdiscectomy. The need for the surgery, she explained, stemmed from a back injury she sustained from a cheerleading accident in high school.
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Body Language Expert Notes Prince George ‘Has Taken Over’ the Lead From Prince William in Family Christmas Photo
A body language expert noticed signs that Prince George was leading the way in the family Christmas photo, taking over the role from Prince William.
Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom
Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Net Worth 2022: How Much Did tWitch Make At Time of His Death?
How much is Stephen Boss' net worth at the time of his death?. Boss, who was famously known as tWitch, was found dead on Tuesday inside his hotel room's bathroom. A maid went to his room after he failed to check out at 11 a.m. His wife, Allison, confirmed the...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Dating? Inside Their Friendship
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
Prevention
‘Today’ Show Star Hoda Kotb Left Everyone Speechless With a Shockingly Bold On-Air Outfit
Whether she's getting personal about her love life or giving important updates, Today show star Hoda Kotb is a force to be reckoned with on daytime TV. But she is also proving to be a standout when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in the summer, the NBC journalist...
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury: ‘Truly Grateful for the Forced Rest’
On the mend. Joanna Gaines revealed she had surgery following a past injury. "I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading — basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," Gaines, 44, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 21. In the social media upload, the TV […]
E! News
