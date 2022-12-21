Read full article on original website
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under
I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Never Again: 7 Bozeman Businesses That Closed in 2022
Bozeman is constantly changing, and sadly, some businesses closed permanently in 2022. We want to say goodbye to those businesses and thank them for serving Bozeman and the surrounding area. The cost of running a small business in Bozeman can be daunting. The price of commercial retail space is at...
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
See Champagne Drip At the ELM in Bozeman For Free
We've got you covered if you don't have plans on Thursday night. Champagne Drip is performing at the ELM, and we want to send you to the show for free!. If you're a fan of electronic dance music with tons of bass, you don't want to miss Champagne Drip at the ELM. He's known for exploring new styles of music and is constantly pushing the envelope in the EDM industry.
[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic
The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
Local Montanan Shares Amazing Celebrity Encounter
Seeing celebrities in Montana isn't new, but it can be exciting nonetheless. Stories like this remind us that despite how excited we may be to meet a celebrity, some just want to be treated like everyone else. The TV show 1923 has garnered a lot of attention, both with Montanans...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
14 Reasons Why Bozeman is Still Pretty Excellent
Need a few friendly reminders why Bozeman, Montana is still cool? The growing pains are real and the price of breathing this pristine air certainly reflects that. But set the shade aside for a moment and let me share my Bozeman gratitude with you. As a side note, I added...
Shooting Threats Turn Out To Be False Alarms in Montana
Law enforcement across the state of Montana responded to multiple calls regarding threats to local schools on the morning of Friday, December 9. Details about one of the threats were shared on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Gallatin County 911 received a report of an active shooter at...
Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon
A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023
With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
Bozeman Couple “Finally” Joins Costco, Life Now Fulfilled by Rotisserie Chicken
The quickest way to bond with hundreds of other Bozemanites is apparently to ask, "What are your must buy items from Costco?" The copious amount of responses results in a fascinating social experiment. Jalapeño artichoke dip, anyone?. I'll have to preface this article by saying I do not regularly...
