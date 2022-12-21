Read full article on original website
Formal Charges Pending for Eau Claire Man Who Broke Into Same House Twice
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say a man broke into a home on Zephyr Hill Avenue earlier this month to get money for drugs. They say he broke into the same house again this week to get money for Christmas presents. Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Lamb again this week after he broke into the same home twice. Investigators say he stole cash, checks, and personal identity documents during the first break-in. They say he grabbed another check during the second break-in. Lamb is now looking at formal charges, he’s out on bond and due back in court in February.
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
Trooper Recuperates After Patrol Car Gets Slammed By A Truck
A state trooper is recuperating after a truck slammed into his patrol vehicle near Wisconsin Dells. WMTV says the trooper was responding to a crash on I-90 in Juneau County early Saturday when the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and slid sideways into the patrol vehicle. The report says the pickup truck rolled into the ditch, but the driver was unharmed. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Eau Claire group providing shelter for unhoused community members to get out of the cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the cold temperatures continuing and blizzard-like conditions on the way, a place to get out of the elements is especially crucial. One group is working to make sure unhoused community members have a safe space all winter long. With the winter season in full swing,...
Chief Master Sergeant Michael J. Boyko, Ret USAF
Michael James Boyko, 49, lost his brief battle with cancer on December 12, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife, sons, and extended family at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. Funeral Services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral...
