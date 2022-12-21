(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say a man broke into a home on Zephyr Hill Avenue earlier this month to get money for drugs. They say he broke into the same house again this week to get money for Christmas presents. Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Lamb again this week after he broke into the same home twice. Investigators say he stole cash, checks, and personal identity documents during the first break-in. They say he grabbed another check during the second break-in. Lamb is now looking at formal charges, he’s out on bond and due back in court in February.

