LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) The La Grande Police Department recently announced that they will be gradually updating the color of their vehicle fleet as older patrol vehicles are replaced. According to the LGPD, the current charcoal grey color scheme, used as standard since 2013, has since been phased out by the manufacturer in favor of black. Over the next several years, more of the LGPD fleet will transition to the new black color scheme as newer vehicles are brought in.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO