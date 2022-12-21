ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Community Foundation Introduces Valley Giving Guide

The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation (GHCF) is involved in a new effort to bring donations and attention to several nonprofits making a difference in the community. GHCF has introduced the Valley Giving Guide (VGG), a fund-raising effort to provide an easy option for those in the community who wish to give back. The Valley Giving Guide is a tool for local nonprofits to raise money, attract new donors and expand their marketing programs.
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Police Department Updating Its Vehicle Fleet

LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) The La Grande Police Department recently announced that they will be gradually updating the color of their vehicle fleet as older patrol vehicles are replaced. According to the LGPD, the current charcoal grey color scheme, used as standard since 2013, has since been phased out by the manufacturer in favor of black. Over the next several years, more of the LGPD fleet will transition to the new black color scheme as newer vehicles are brought in.
LA GRANDE, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Eastern Oregon circuit courts closing early

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Umatilla and Morrow County Circuit Courts in Pendleton, Heppner and Hermiston will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 23 due to winter weather. The courts will be closed until Tuesday, December 27. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Nuketown to Perform Live This Weekend at Wildhorse Sports Bar

Nuketown will perform live tonight and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the state at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Dec. 24. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Phil Dixon Passes Away at 68

Beloved son and brother, Phillip Gary Dixon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2022 at his home in Irrigon at the age of 68. He was born on March 9, 1954 in Walla Walla, Wash. to Tomas Dixon Sr. and Erma Jennings Dixon. Phil attended...
IRRIGON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash closes I-84 headed west

MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
MEACHAM, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Weather Advisories in Effect as More Snow Expected to Fall

The National Weather Service out of Pendleton issued two weather advisories Friday morning as wind chills are forecast to reach 10 below zero in the Lower Columbia Basin and surrounding areas. The weather service issued both a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory around 3:30 a.m. The wind...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Primus to lead district attorneys

PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

