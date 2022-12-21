Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Community Foundation Introduces Valley Giving Guide
The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation (GHCF) is involved in a new effort to bring donations and attention to several nonprofits making a difference in the community. GHCF has introduced the Valley Giving Guide (VGG), a fund-raising effort to provide an easy option for those in the community who wish to give back. The Valley Giving Guide is a tool for local nonprofits to raise money, attract new donors and expand their marketing programs.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Police Department Updating Its Vehicle Fleet
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) The La Grande Police Department recently announced that they will be gradually updating the color of their vehicle fleet as older patrol vehicles are replaced. According to the LGPD, the current charcoal grey color scheme, used as standard since 2013, has since been phased out by the manufacturer in favor of black. Over the next several years, more of the LGPD fleet will transition to the new black color scheme as newer vehicles are brought in.
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
FOX 11 and 41
Eastern Oregon circuit courts closing early
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Umatilla and Morrow County Circuit Courts in Pendleton, Heppner and Hermiston will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 23 due to winter weather. The courts will be closed until Tuesday, December 27. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
northeastoregonnow.com
Nuketown to Perform Live This Weekend at Wildhorse Sports Bar
Nuketown will perform live tonight and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the state at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Dec. 24. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
‘The big ask, big give.’ Longtime West Richland firefighter in desperate need of a donor
“We’re just putting the word out there to friends, family and the community, if anybody would like to help.”
nbcrightnow.com
Weather delays and closures for December 23
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
northeastoregonnow.com
Phil Dixon Passes Away at 68
Beloved son and brother, Phillip Gary Dixon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2022 at his home in Irrigon at the age of 68. He was born on March 9, 1954 in Walla Walla, Wash. to Tomas Dixon Sr. and Erma Jennings Dixon. Phil attended...
‘It was a nightmare trying to operate in that cold.’ 2 Tri-Cities homes burn overnight
Firefighters saved Christmas presents from a Tri-Cities home Wednesday night.
More snow and freezing temps for Tri-Cities — just in time for a frigid, white Christmas
Drivers looking to head to Western WA for the holidays may face a daunting trek across Snoqualmie Pass.
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes I-84 headed west
MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
northeastoregonnow.com
Weather Advisories in Effect as More Snow Expected to Fall
The National Weather Service out of Pendleton issued two weather advisories Friday morning as wind chills are forecast to reach 10 below zero in the Lower Columbia Basin and surrounding areas. The weather service issued both a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory around 3:30 a.m. The wind...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outage in east Kennewick
An early morning power outage left 3,000 customers without power in east Kennewick. Power was restored by 5 a.m.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Primus to lead district attorneys
PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
