atozsports.com
Former Bama QB explains why Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson is more important than fans realize
The Tennessee Vols are a week away from their Orange Bowl matchup with the Clemson Tigers in Miami. Non-playoff bowl games don’t generate as much hype these days as they did 20-30 years ago when the bowl alliance and later the BCS determined the national champions. This year’s Orange...
atozsports.com
Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols
One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
atozsports.com
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions
One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
atozsports.com
Why Kirby Smart now looks foolish for the comments he made after Georgia beat Tennessee earlier this season
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart might be on the verge of winning his second straight national championship, but that didn’t stop him from looking foolish this week because of some comments he made earlier this season. After Georgia beat the Tennessee Vols in early November, Smart bragged to...
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee’s latest transfer offer might give us a hint about Josh Heupel’s next coaching staff hire
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ latest NCAA transfer portal offers might give us a hint when it comes to Josh Heupel’s next coaching staff hire. Tennessee extended an offer to North Texas tight end Jake Roberts on Thursday. Roberts, a 6-foot-5 tight end from Norman, OK, is a...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior comments on Nico Iamaleava’s character and attitude
The hottest topic in East Tennessee right now might be the arrival of Tennessee Vols QB Nico Iamaleava at UT. Iamaleava, of course, is the 2023 five-star phenom QB who committed to the Vols last spring. He’s the centerpiece of Josh Heupel’s first top-10 recruiting class at Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long
By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ most important players confirms he’s returning in 2023
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ most important players confirmed this week that he’s returning for the 2023 season. Junior offensive lineman Cooper Mays told Off the Hook Sports’ Dave Hooker this week that he’s planning to return for his senior season. According to Hooker, Mays has...
atozsports.com
College football analyst makes bold prediction for when Nico Iamaleava will start at QB for the Tennessee Vols
A college football analyst made a bold prediction this week for when Nico Iamaleava will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Vols. Iamaleava, 6-foot-6/200 lbs from Long Beach, CA, arrived in Knoxville last week to officially join Tennessee’s football program. The talented five-star quarterback has been practicing with the...
atozsports.com
Why the Vikings might be the NFL’s team of destiny
It’s beginning to feel like all of the stars in the football galaxy are aligning for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings eked out another thrilling win in its Christmas Eve matchup against the New York Giants. After scoring to take an eight-point lead with just over three minutes remaining, the Giants marched right down the field to tie it up with 2:01 on the clock.
2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools
Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
atozsports.com
Saints’ Alvin Kamara has the best reaction after being told they broke a record
The New Orleans Saints won. Yep, it is hard to believe, but they actually beat the Cleveland Browns in what may have been the worst weather conditions in the league this weekend. Every team that played outside this weekend had some brutal weather, but when you compare all the other...
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
