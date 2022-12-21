Read full article on original website
Related
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
thedigitalfix.com
Pixar movie legend explains why Up is so upsetting
Pixar movies often deliver some of the most upsetting, distressing experiences of your life, which can be a bit of a surprise for anyone expecting a nice, simple animated movie. Well, Lee Unkrich, the director of many great movies for Pixar, has explained why this is. More specifically, Unkrich has...
CNET
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Trailer Gives Us Cameos, Episode Names Revealed
We got a fresh dose of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on Wednesday, with a new trailer highlighting the CGI animated series' clone trooper action and classic character cameos. The season premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Disney Plus. Wednesday's trailer includes franchise archvillain Emperor Palpatine, as well as...
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water
The premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 feature Avatar, kicking off the director’s planned franchise run with more films to expand the world of Pandora. So what did critics and early audiences think?. The first Na’vi tale fueled a...
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
thedigitalfix.com
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Open Up Pandora’s Walk With This Glowing Cariuma x ‘Avatar’ Sneaker Collab
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s December 2009. I enter my 8th-grade homeroom class and experience one of my earliest memories of a film’s rapid commercial success. Avatar. (I see you, Twilight, and always will.) Everyone is talking about this new action-packed release they saw with their families over the weekend, and how cool and blue the futuristic land of Pandora looks. I mean, total sci-fi vibes.Now it’s December 2022 and a few things have been on my mind lately: 1) what to buy my family for the holidays,...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon
The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Princess Leia explained
Princess Leia is a badass, and any statement suggesting otherwise is plain wrong. She acted as one of the central characters in the original Star Wars movie trilogy, subtly subverting the ‘damsel in distress’ trope way back in the 1970s. Played by Carrie Fisher, Leia also returned in...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/04/22 (Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain, Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband, New Daisy & Minnie Pandora Charm Set, & More)￼
Season’s Greetings from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on doing some shopping and rides. As always we will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started. On our way to Magic Kingdom this morning we spotted more blue road signs that have...
IGN
Vertigo 2 Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Vertigo 2 takes place on an alien world filled with dangers unlike any you've seen before. You'll need a quick mind and a powerful arsenal of weapons if you hope to survive and discover the secrets and truth just waiting to be found. It also features a story filled with creatures, characters, robots, monsters, aliens, and everything in between. Vertigo 2 will be released on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR on March 20, 2023.
CNET
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
thedigitalfix.com
Mickey Mouse isn’t just a Disney icon; he is living history
When you think of Mickey Mouse, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Walt Disney Studios. Maybe you view the cartoon character as a symbol of capitalism with a merchandising empire, or perhaps the mouse is tied to the warmth of your childhood. But no matter what your...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows off first gameplay at The Game Awards
EA's Star Wars sequel is coming on March 17.
The Avatar: Way Of Water Cocktail Headed Into Disney Parks
Just because someone's a kid at heart doesn't mean they can't enjoy a nice adult beverage from time to time. The powers-that-be at Walt Disney World theme parks are dialed into that fact, which is why Mickey and friends offer a full spate of alcoholic beverages to patrons who are of age.
disneybymark.com
Runtimes Announced for Disney 100 Years of Wonder ‘Wondrous Journeys’ and ‘World of Color – One’ Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has announced the runtimes for “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park and “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure, which will both debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. “Wondrous Journeys” will be 13 minutes...
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
Comments / 0