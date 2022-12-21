When the population of your city increases by nearly 70 percent in just over a decade, an explosion of retail growth is sure to follow. That's exactly what's happening here. Back in 2010, the population of Waukee, on the west end of the Des Moines metropolitan area, was 13,790. This summer, it was estimated to be 26,495. City leaders believe it could reach 40,000 by the end of this decade.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO