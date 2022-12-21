Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
New football classification model would impact DMPS immediately
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing sparkles quite like an Iowa state high school football championship trophy, but with that shine comes a glaring issue with a competitive imbalance. “The disparity as you get older is evident with kids that maybe started sports later because of economic factors,” said Des Moines North activities director Chad Ryan. […]
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama
ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes
An Iowa roofing company claims that because it doesn’t treat its workers as employees – requiring them to use their own cars and tools, and denying them training and benefits – it’s not liable for taxes as an Iowa employer. The case illustrates how some companies attempt to avoid certain tax liabilities by denying workers […] The post Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
QUOTEBOOK: What Matt Campbell said about his 2023 recruiting class individually
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual National Signing Day press conference. Below are quotes from him on some of the new Cyclones. On the 2023 recruiting class overall:. “You know, we’re we’re really, really proud of what we put together in this recruiting class....
Ankeny family named winner of 'Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs' contest
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. It's finally here: the winner of "Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs" is the Buxton family from Ankeny. "We've got a display of Christmas...
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
Long-Time Iowa broadcast executive selected to join National Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame in May
Ray Cole runs in some impressive circles. Scroll through his Twitter or Facebook feeds and you’ll see countless pictures with celebrities and notable broadcast executives from across the country. His rise to know some of the most famous people in television broadcasting began in 1976 with an internship at KCAU in Sioux City while a […]
Winter storm updates for Friday, Dec. 23
Frigid temperatures continue Friday with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for northern and north-central Iowa. Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Frigid...
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Iowa State Basketball
Nojus Indrusaitis gave Iowa State basketball an early Christmas gift — a commitment to sign with Cyclones basketball for the Class of 2024. The four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Cyclones via social media on Wednesday. Indrusaitis’ commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign a letter of intent...
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
One-on-one: Catching up with Iowa State star commit Milan Momcilovic
One of Iowa State's brightest stars in their basketball class of 2023, is Pewaukee star forward Milan Momcilovic. The highly impressive scorer went up against Iowa commit Pryce Sandfort and Waukee Northwest in a thrilling game Sioux City over the weekend, where a short-handed Pewaukee team lost by just one possession.
Campbell recruits ISU’s backyard
Iowa State signed several local area football stars in the latest recruiting class. Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell says Iowa is a priority.
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
Ames preschool center forced to do something it rarely does
AMES, Iowa — Iowa winters always have cold and snow. But Missy Sanow said that she usually has to make a decision about it the night before it hits or perhaps not until early in the morning on the day that the storm arrives. Tuesday, the executive director of Ames Community Preschool Center made a […]
One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities to Welcome $132M Shopping Center
When the population of your city increases by nearly 70 percent in just over a decade, an explosion of retail growth is sure to follow. That's exactly what's happening here. Back in 2010, the population of Waukee, on the west end of the Des Moines metropolitan area, was 13,790. This summer, it was estimated to be 26,495. City leaders believe it could reach 40,000 by the end of this decade.
‘Be in Hawaii…on the beach,’ Iowa woman says as bone-chilling winds rush through
DES MOINES, Iowa — The temperature registered 10 degrees below zero in Des Moines over the noon hour Thursday. The “feels like” temperature was far worse: 34 degrees below zero. Belinda Green of Des Moines headed out for lunch at one of her favorite spots, Noah’s Ark Restaurant. Green expected the outside discomfort as the […]
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
