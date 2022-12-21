Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
Boy who shot mom for refusing Amazon purchase spoke of ‘little girls’ inside his head, grandma says
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who allegedly shot his mom over a virtual reality headset had “two little girls” inside his head who told him to do things, his grieving grandmother said — as she begged for mercy for her sick grandson. “He’s always said that he hears voices,” Lueritha Mann told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “There’s two little girls inside his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend that will tell him to do really bad things.” The boy also had difficulty sleeping and would complain about the voices being especially intense in the early morning,...
My mother-in-law wants me to buy her presents for my kids — but it's just more work. How can I get out of this?
In this week's For Love & Money, our columnist says it's time to tell a reader's mother-in-law something she hasn't heard for a while: No.
I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks
Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop. Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly. “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex break silence over Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle comments
A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has said an apology by The Sun newspaper over a column in which Jeremy Clarkson said he “hated” Meghan is “nothing more than a PR stunt”.Clarkson came under huge criticism for his remarks about Meghan Markle, later saying he was “horrified” by the reaction it caused.More to follow
Dog checks on toddler every night: "Heartwarming to see"
An Akita husky who lives in England has shown that loyalty and love can be mixed into a heartfelt nightly routine for his favorite toddler. The dog comes to check on the toddler without fail, and they share an amazing bond that gets stronger each day.
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera
Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera. Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared a few snaps of her and Sterling’s coordinating outfits, and the 1-year-old looked anywhere but the camera in a hilarious show of determined resistance. In one snap, the tiny tot is distractedly munching on a snack while gazing...
Mom perfectly explains how emotional it is to accept kids letting go of 'childhood magic'
'But I know that this year is probably the last year we'll have our Elf on the Shelf, Peppermint.'
It’s Important To Teach Your Kids the Difference Between Being Nice & Being Kind — Here’s How
A few weeks ago, my daughter asked a close friend of hers to hang out after school. Her friend declined the invitation and said she had a doctor’s appointment. As it turned out, there was no doctor’s appointment; the friend had plans with a different mutual friend, and they wanted to spend time just the two of them. When my daughter caught her in the lie and asked her about it, the friend said she had lied to protect my daughter’s feelings — that she was trying to be nice. But as it happened, the lie hurt more than the...
Mom Defends Letting Toddler Boy Help Her Clean the House
The earlier they learn, the better off they'll be in life!
Parents sue ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games for getting kids addicted
Three parents sued Epic Games for getting their children addicted to its popular video game “Fortnite,” leading their kids to stop sleeping, eating and showering. The lawsuit brought in Quebec Superior Court alleges Epic Games intentionally developed “Fortnite” to be “highly addictive.” One of the parents claimed their child has played over 7,700 hours in less than two years — an average of three hours every day. Another said their son had played almost 7,000 hours and got angry when the parents put a lock on his computer in an effort to limit game time, according to the complaint. Justice Sylvain Lussier ruled...
12 Kids' TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch
Child development experts share their thoughts on shows like "Bluey" and "Daniel Tiger."
AdWeek
Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids
Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...
momcollective.com
Kids’ Cell Phone Agreement
Rite of Passage – any important act or event that serves to mark a passage from one stage of life to another. Transitioning to a Big Kid Bed – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Kindergarten – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Middle School...
