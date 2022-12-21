ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

In the last decade, first-time homebuyers represented at least 40% of the home-buying population

By Rentlodex
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfpeW_0jqabyiv00

Purchase rates of first homes have remained fairly steady since 2021. First-time homebuyers have made up a sizable proportion of the overall home-buying population for the last 10 years, hovering just over 40%, according to the Census Bureau's American Housing Survey. That percentage jumped slightly between 2019 and 2021 to a 10-year high. While the pandemic did push up prices, new homebuyers jumped into the market at increasing rates .

That said, people are waiting longer to buy their first home. Forty years ago, the median age of a first-time buyer was 29; today, it's 33.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Inflation rose slightly in November, data shows

(The Center Square) – Newly released federal inflation data shows that inflation rose slightly in November. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its Personal Consumption Expenditure Index Friday, a key inflation marker, which showed a 0.1% increase in November, contributing to a 5.5% increase from the same time last year. “Prices for goods decreased 0.4% and prices for services increased 0.4%. Food prices increased 0.3% and energy prices decreased 1.5%,”...
Wyoming News

States where Americans work the longest weeks

Nextiva used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine how many hours people work in each state, on average, and visualized that data using a map, table, and scatter plot to see trends in hours worked and pay.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy