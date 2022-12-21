ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

dayton247now.com

Medical marijuana dispensary planned for former Dayton video store

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The changing times are what claimed a business on Wayne Avenue but they're also what is giving the building a new life. The project will create more local jobs. A former Family Video store at 1910 Wayne Ave. is being renovated and will be...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Several Miami Valley counties lift Snow Emergencies

MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Counties around the Miami Valley have lifted their Snow Emergencies following several days of frigid temperatures and snow. Montgomery and Preble counties reported on Tuesday morning it was no long under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Auglaize County canceled its snow emergency Tuesday afternoon. On Monday,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton consultant secures seat on $650M VA contract

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton business management consultant has won a seat on a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract vehicle designed to solicit innovative care for Veterans. The five-year contract totals up to $650 million for innovation services in several areas. JJR Solutions, a...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Chase ends in collision with car, box truck

Crews cut the driver of the pickup truck out of their vehicle and brought them to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was also brought to the hospital with injuries authorities believe are non-life-threatening.
PIQUA, OH
peakofohio.com

Several local missing items returned

These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Darke County barn fire

DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances

On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

4 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four people are now dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township, Shelby County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Florida, was traveling north on I-75 when his 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination went off...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’

Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
CLARK COUNTY, OH

