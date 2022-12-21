Read full article on original website
Woman burned in explosion at Dayton apartment
Dayton firefighters rushed to the reported explosion at the apartment building located on Grafton Hill near the Dayton Art Institute.
dayton247now.com
Medical marijuana dispensary planned for former Dayton video store
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The changing times are what claimed a business on Wayne Avenue but they're also what is giving the building a new life. The project will create more local jobs. A former Family Video store at 1910 Wayne Ave. is being renovated and will be...
wyso.org
Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County. “We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's...
Vacant home ablaze second time in Dayton
Crews reported the fire was in a vacant building. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Dispatch said crews saw smoke coming from the attic of the home.
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
dayton247now.com
Several Miami Valley counties lift Snow Emergencies
MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Counties around the Miami Valley have lifted their Snow Emergencies following several days of frigid temperatures and snow. Montgomery and Preble counties reported on Tuesday morning it was no long under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Auglaize County canceled its snow emergency Tuesday afternoon. On Monday,...
dayton247now.com
Dayton consultant secures seat on $650M VA contract
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton business management consultant has won a seat on a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract vehicle designed to solicit innovative care for Veterans. The five-year contract totals up to $650 million for innovation services in several areas. JJR Solutions, a...
PHOTOS: Chase ends in collision with car, box truck
Crews cut the driver of the pickup truck out of their vehicle and brought them to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was also brought to the hospital with injuries authorities believe are non-life-threatening.
Medical emergency possible cause of Dayton crash
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Police investigate potential hit-and-run in Dayton
Dispatch said that one person was taken to a local hospital from the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.
peakofohio.com
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
2 hospitalized following crash in Dayton
Dayton Police and Dayton Fire Department responded to the scene. Two cars were involved in the crash.
Baby returns home to Ohio as accused abductor is scheduled to appear in Indiana court
One week after going missing and being taken across state lines, baby Kason Thomas is returning home Monday.
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances
On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
dayton247now.com
4 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four people are now dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township, Shelby County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Florida, was traveling north on I-75 when his 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination went off...
dayton.com
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’
Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
