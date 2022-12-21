ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridahealth.gov

Sumter-CHD RECOGNIZES WORLD AIDS DAY 2022

Sumter County, Fla. – Each year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed around the globe, serving as a memorial for those lost to HIV and as an opportunity to make people aware of enhanced HIV prevention and treatment options. This year’s World AIDS Day theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV," which encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the barriers to HIV testing, prevention, and treatment that are holding back progress on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: John Moore, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. In 2020, Orlando Health...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone with a Total of 7500 Kidney Transplants

The hospital’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center sets a record as it continues to address the increasing demand for this vital organ. December 20, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people hoping for a donor kidney, Tampa General Hospital (TGH), surgeons with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Tampa General Medical Group and nephrologists with Florida Kidney Physicians, LLC recently set a record with the 7,500th kidney transplant at the hospital. Tampa General’s first kidney transplant was in 1974.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL

