Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Bay Area doctor fined in malpractice case, patient’s daughter still pushing for wrongful death law reforms
A Brandon doctor agreed to a fine and continuing education in a settlement with the Florida Department of Health Board of Medicine, but the patient's daughter insisted it was not enough.
Sumter-CHD RECOGNIZES WORLD AIDS DAY 2022
Sumter County, Fla. – Each year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed around the globe, serving as a memorial for those lost to HIV and as an opportunity to make people aware of enhanced HIV prevention and treatment options. This year’s World AIDS Day theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV," which encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the barriers to HIV testing, prevention, and treatment that are holding back progress on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Florida Food Stamps Schedule for January — When You’ll Receive SNAP EBT Payments
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
Catalyze 2023: John Moore, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. In 2020, Orlando Health...
Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Data Analytics is Nationally Recognized as a Rising Star
Becker’s Hospital Review names Etter Hoang to its Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list for his innovative approach to data analytics and health care administration. December 22, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Senior Director of Data Analytics, Etter Hoang, is being nationally recognized for his groundbreaking...
Families face difficulties finding housing in Florida due to high rent prices
Central Florida — Here is a list of questions that sadly sums up the situation for a lot of people:. Where would you go if you couldn't afford your home anymore?. Where do you go that keeps your children safe and stable?. For many of our neighbors, it's not...
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Gainesville.
Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone with a Total of 7500 Kidney Transplants
The hospital’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center sets a record as it continues to address the increasing demand for this vital organ. December 20, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people hoping for a donor kidney, Tampa General Hospital (TGH), surgeons with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Tampa General Medical Group and nephrologists with Florida Kidney Physicians, LLC recently set a record with the 7,500th kidney transplant at the hospital. Tampa General’s first kidney transplant was in 1974.
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
Lakeland Regional Health expanding ER access, ranked 2nd busiest emergency department in nation
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The hospital with the second busiest emergency department in the country is planning a network of free-standing emergency departments to accommodate a growing population. “When you look at the growth in the community, we know that the demand for health care services is also increasing,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO […]
4 Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated just in time for the holidays
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies located in...
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
