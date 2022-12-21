ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better

What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment

Former Alabama offensive lineman Amari Knight is headed to UCF, as he announced via social media on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder saw action in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also doing some work on special teams. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately accomplishes with his new change of scenery in a different conference as he prepares to block for standout quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Pleasant Grove High School Spartans' Aiden Hall and Adrian Griffin Sign To Play Football At The College Level

Pleasant Grove High School Spartans' Aiden Hall and Adrian Griffin Sign To Play Football At The College Level
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
FanSided

Alabama Basketball: Time for Nate Oats to make adjustments

While Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats and his staff are enjoying a deserved holiday respite, attention will also be focused on the upcoming SEC schedule. The Alabama Crimson Tide opens on the road in Starkville, against the 11-1 Bulldogs, on Dec. 28. Mississippi State was undefeated until a Tuesday night...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs

A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Warming Stations Open Across West Alabama as Freezing Temperatures Draw Near

As temperatures throughout the state are expected to reach extreme lows Thursday night, agencies across West Alabama are opening of warming stations for those in need. As previously reported, city officials in Tuscaloosa are not publicly releasing the locations of available warming stations, however those in need in city limits can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 where they will be directed to the Tuscaloosa County EMA and the Compassion Coalition for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter

As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
ALABAMA STATE
