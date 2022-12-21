ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Two arrests made in shooting death of 12-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have two teens in custody in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson. Ja’Von Wilson, 19, and Jarei Vance, 18, were booked into the Jefferson County jail without bond Friday. Pearson was shot and killed inside a home on 16th Ave....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
HUEYTOWN, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder

Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed following family argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shots fired at Birmingham police; manhunt underway on city’s west side

A manhunt is underway in Ensley after shots were fired at Birmingham police during a chase. A call for all possible assistance went out after 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to police radio traffic, shots were fired at West Precinct police with at least one bullet striking the windshield of a patrol vehicle. Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, alerted on dozens of shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds

A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12-year-old killed while asleep during drive-by shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 12-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Audriana Pearson, 12, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
