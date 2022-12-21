ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Another angle on the N.D. population story

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Salvation Army Receives Special Gift

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Salvation Army got a very unique gift in one of their kettles this season. An anonymous donor dropped a wedding ring from a woman who passed over 50 years ago into a kettle in North Dakota. The included note reads the ring belonged to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota population at an all-time high.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents. New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year. North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state,...
COLORADO STATE
newscenter1.tv

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford announced Tuesday he will resign Jan. 2, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Gov. Doug Burgum, in a statement, said Sanford “has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy

DRAYTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh happen to be located closer to North Dakotans than you might think. In Drayton, North Dakota, there’s a reindeer ranch. Owner and operator Kyle Hoselton has raised the animals for 25 years, and right now, he...
DRAYTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gspublishing.net

Snowmageddon 2022 Part 2

Writing an article about the weather in a rural publication seems like the most North Dakota thing I can possibly think of. At this point, you'd think we wouldn't be surprised that mother natrue loves throwing frozen garbage in our faces every cold season, but somehow, we holdout at the ...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy