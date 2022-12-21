Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Another angle on the N.D. population story
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
aarp.org
AARP Criticizes Veto of Bill That Would Have Boosted Consumers Representation in Utility Rate Hike Proceedings
ALBANY, N.Y. – AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today in response to Governor Kathy Hochul vetoing the Intervenor Funding bill (S.3034-A/A.873-A) that would have leveled the playing field for residential and small business utility consumers during rate hike proceedings before state regulators:. “We...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Federal Assessment shows North Dakota has small percentage of overall Homeless Population
(Washington, DC) -- A newly released federal report shows North Dakotans make up just over one-percent of the overall homeless population nationwide. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report Tuesday. The assessment is based on a count of those experiencing homelessness on...
Salvation Army Receives Special Gift
UNDATED (WJON News) - The Salvation Army got a very unique gift in one of their kettles this season. An anonymous donor dropped a wedding ring from a woman who passed over 50 years ago into a kettle in North Dakota. The included note reads the ring belonged to a...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota population at an all-time high.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents. New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year. North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state,...
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford resigning, effective Jan. 2
North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford is resigning from his position, effective January 2, 2023.
kfgo.com
ND Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Burgum to announce successor later today
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has announced the resignation of Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Sanford’s last day in office will be Jan. 2 and Burgum will announce his successor at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford has served as North Dakota’s 38th lieutenant governor since he and Burgum...
ND oil and gas revenue generates $26 billion for state
The biennial study reviews expenditures of the Extraction Tax and Gross Production Tax collected by the State of North Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
North Dakota Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford announced Tuesday he will resign Jan. 2, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Gov. Doug Burgum, in a statement, said Sanford “has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens,...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy
DRAYTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh happen to be located closer to North Dakotans than you might think. In Drayton, North Dakota, there’s a reindeer ranch. Owner and operator Kyle Hoselton has raised the animals for 25 years, and right now, he...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
agupdate.com
Bateman reflects on nearly four-decade career with the ND Beef Commission
After more than 38 years of service to the state’s beef producers and consumers, North Dakota Beef Commission Executive Director Nancy Jo Bateman is officially retiring at year’s end. “It will be nice to be able to step back and take a break,” Bateman said. “My husband (Rocky)...
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
Last minute liquor sales in North Dakota
Whether they're buying wine for their Christmas meal or shopping for a gift, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be some of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
NDSU report discovers price control on prescription drugs will harm North Dakota
However, the study shows that this method will actually do more harm than good for those living in North Dakota.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
gspublishing.net
Snowmageddon 2022 Part 2
Writing an article about the weather in a rural publication seems like the most North Dakota thing I can possibly think of. At this point, you'd think we wouldn't be surprised that mother natrue loves throwing frozen garbage in our faces every cold season, but somehow, we holdout at the ...
