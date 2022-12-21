Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO