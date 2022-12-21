Read full article on original website
Related
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
Earlier this year, three activists who are opposed to COVID vaccines and standard treatment protocols for the illness were elected to the board of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
More driving school employees quit over lack of pay
Driving school employees at All Florida Safety Institute are quitting, as the school stopped paying some of the staff.
DeSantis appoints removed judge who ruled against teen getting abortion over ‘bad grades’ to new court
Hillsborough Judge appointed to new role by Gov. Ron DeSantis after losing election to keep his seat.
WATSON CLINIC WELCOMESADDITIONAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL PROVIDER
Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
wlrn.org
Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida
After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Sarasota phone repair man sends customer’s explicit video to himself
A Sarasota County phone repair technician was arrested after he sent himself a copy of an explicit video stored on a customer's device, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
Person fatally shot in Tampa
A person was fatally shot Wednesday in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man thought he was doing a good deed when he took in a homeless couple, but six weeks later, he was in the county jail charged with three felonies and looking at years in prison. Philip Felix said a false police report turned his life...
Woman arrested after 2 women shot at St. Pete sports bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder after a fight escalated into a shooting at a St. Petersburg sports bar on Thursday. Around 11:25 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Doubles Sports Bar, 3301...
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Comments / 0