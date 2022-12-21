ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

WATSON CLINIC WELCOMESADDITIONAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL PROVIDER

Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
LAKELAND, FL
wlrn.org

Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida

After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
ORLANDO, FL

