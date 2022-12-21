Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
San Diego weekly Reader
Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square
“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023
San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
times-advocate.com
New mayor promises to leave city ‘better than I found it’
Escondido celebrated democracy Wednesday, December 14 with the swearing in of new officials, and farewell to departing ones in the chambers of the City Hall. As he presided over his last meeting, outgoing mayor Paul McNamara quipped, “If only we got this crowd for a regular council meeting.” It was a nearly full chamber for the quadrennial Installation Ceremony.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
kusi.com
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
kusi.com
County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
kusi.com
Five storefronts burglarized in one month in Ocean Beach
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
SFGate
10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego
There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
tourcounsel.com
Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California
Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
onscene.tv
Hazmat Called After DEA Raids DMT Lab | San Diego
Task Force Team #2 of the DEA raided a DMT lab this morning on the top floor of “Steele Building Lofts”. The SDFD HazMat and SD County HazMat teams were called in for the clean-up of the lab. It’s not known how many people were arrested in the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
kusi.com
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
iheart.com
Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
Comments / 2