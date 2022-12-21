ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
The Week

Why is everyone in Washington talking about military COVID vaccine mandates again?

As the United States stands at the precipice of yet another COVID winter, lawmakers and military leaders in Washington are bracing for a different, albeit related, resurgence of their own as conservatives make yet another push to rescind the Defense Department's standing vaccine mandate for members of the armed forces. While mandatory COVID inoculations have long been a bugbear for the political right in general, the Pentagon's decision to require COVID vaccines has become a particular area of focus for Republicans — some of whom used the issue as a midterm election campaign promise. With their narrow, incoming House majority, that...
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the US has asked its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggle in the subzero conditions of winter storm Elliott, which has left more than 1.7 million customers without power in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25 December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users were also...
Detroit News

Defense bill includes new $3.2B spending limit for Soo Lock project

Washington — The defense policy bill approved Thursday by the House includes new spending authorization for the ongoing project to build a new Soo Lock at $3.2 billion, which is triple what it had been expected to cost but should allow construction to stay on track. The U.S. Army...
coloradopolitics.com

Space Command relocation decision imminent, commanding general says

The long-awaited decision on the final location of U.S. Space Command is coming soon, according to a report from Military.com. Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, told the online publication last week that a final determination on whether command headquarters will remain in Colorado Springs or be uprooted to Huntsville, Ala., is imminent.
New York Post

House to repeal military COVID-19 vax mandate in defense bill

WASHINGTON – Republicans have won their long-waged effort to repeal the Pentagon’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, according to Fox News. Congress is expected to repeal the Pentagon’s mandate requiring troops to receive the coronavirus vaccine in its annual defense policy bill set to be voted on by the House later this week, Fox News reported Tuesday. Republicans succeeded in eliminating the mandate in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act Tuesday despite White House and Defense Department objections to the measure a day before. It comes after a group of 13 Republican senators, led by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), called on Congress in a letter...
americanmilitarynews.com

McConnell silent on reinstating troops kicked out over vaccine in defense bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not said whether he will support an amendment to the 2023 defense budget bill to reinstate troops discharged over the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. McConnell’s office has not responded to multiple American Military News requests for comment on his support for the amendment....
