Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary donates $3K to Bless Our Children
The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Cub recently donated $3,000 to the Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. and promoted by WRDE-TV and WBOC-TV. Bless Our Children campaign check presentation attendees shown are (l-) Jeff Kitchen, Rotary Club president; Paul Williams, WRDE-TV chief meteorologist; and Chuck Ward,...
Cape Gazette
Celebrating Christmas in Rehoboth Beach
A Christmas tree at The Bandstand in Rehoboth Beach is a holiday tradition. This photograph appears to be taken in the early 1990s before the city undertook the years-long Rehoboth Avenue streetscape project. This image also predates the current Bandstand, which was built in 2006. Prior to that, the Bandstand faced the Atlantic Ocean, with the stage located about where the Veterans Memorial is today. The Christmas tree lighting and sing-along tradition began in the 1980s, held every year on Black Friday to kick off the holiday season. This year’s tree, a green giant arborvitae donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, sits in about the same place as the tree in the photograph.
Cape Gazette
Wishing You a Very Happy Holiday!
Christmas will always be….. heart to heart and hand in hand. We are very fortunate to live in such a beautiful state - and appreciate your continued support and patronage.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth a tree city? Ho ho ho
As Christmas approaches, the City of Rehoboth Beach has yet another beautiful Christmas tree. As the city has a very strict policy regarding cutting down trees, the city always procures its trees from outside the city. If someone wanted to cut down a tree in city limits, they would have obtain a permit and perhaps appear before a panel to get approval.
Cape Gazette
Come Experience the “Off-Season” at the Body Shop Fitness Center
Come experience the "off-season" at the Body Shop Fitness Center. We have been serving the downtown Rehoboth Beach community since 1989! We are open year-round, 7 days a week. Our holiday hours are:. Friday, December 23rd: 6am-8pm Saturday, December 24th: 7am-12pm. Sunday, December 25th: CLOSED. Monday, December 26th:
Cape Gazette
Milton Chamber’s Holly Festival attracts thousands to Cape Region
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
Cape Gazette
Merry Merry Christmas
BUY - SELL - INVEST - WE CAN HANDLE THEM ALL. Frank A. Hornstein 302-604-4746 cell/text - frankhornstein1@gmail.com. VISIT MY NEW WEBSITE: https://frankhornstein.exprealty.com/
Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
Cape Gazette
Yes, Virginia, Santa Claus’ beard is real
For the past two months, my every-other-week turn for a column has fallen on the Friday of two major holidays – Halloween and Thanksgiving. In both instances, I wrote about something that had nothing to do with either subject. I knew that wasn’t going to be the case this...
Cape Gazette
Happy Holidays!
Wishing You and Yours a Very Happy Holiday Season and a.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City looks to Schellville for Winterfest inspiration
The holiday light display at Northside Park that has been open for viewing 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday since Nov. 17, will continue operating on the same schedule through Christmas weekend. Santa, however, will not be there Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, as he will be loading up and then heading out in his sleigh.
Cape Gazette
Canine Couture Expert Grooming to offer mentorship program
Canine Couture Expert Grooming is accepting new clients and positioning itself for growth in 2023. A certified master groomer with the National Dog Grooming Association of America, salon owner Loren Mesquita has been providing high-quality dog grooming services in Milford since 2017. Dedicated to raising the standard of pet grooming...
Cape Gazette
Schell Family Foundation donates $5K to Clothing Our Kids
The Clothing Our Kids team is grateful to Schell Family Foundation for its 2022 contribution of $5,000 to help Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Since 2015, COK has been one of the fortunate beneficiaries of the foundation’s annual giving. The Schell Family Foundation comprises Joe and Debbie Schell, Chris and Lori Schell, Preston and Kathleen Schell, and Susie and Drew Matter. Chris serves as president of Schell Brothers, one of Delaware’s largest quality home builders. Preston serves as president at Ocean Atlantic Companies, a leading real estate development firm in the state. Lori runs Kids’ Cottage, a well-known childcare facility and preschool in the area. Kathleen is co-owner of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty and a former COK board member.
Cape Gazette
LRAC supports Family Promise of Southern Delaware
The Lewes Rehoboth Association of Churches presented a $50,000 donation to Family Promise of Southern Delaware Dec. 7, to assist in its mission to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise board President Dale Smith said the local affiliate is the second in Delaware and one of 200 across the nation,...
Cape Gazette
Merry Christmas from the Seashore Striders
Merry Christmas to my Cape running readers. Each year, I like to leave a little present under the tree to some of my favorite folks. To Martin Rodriguez, I leave another sub-three-hour Boston Marathon and a masters win in his new division. To 73-year-old Mary Kessler, I leave another Delaware...
Cape Gazette
The Cape Gazette hangs out with its devoted readers in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Cape Gazette readers Pat and Dave Horwat enjoyed a 10-day cruise on the Adriatic Sea. They were accompanied by their neighbors Glenn and Virginia Catley, along with their friends Jonathan and Donna Baker (former Rehoboth Beach residents). The cruise began in Dubrovnik, stopping at small islands and tourist spots along the way, and ended in Zagreb. The tour included a stop in Ston, visiting a salt mine and a boat ride to an oyster farm, where they enjoyed freshly caught oysters. Other stops included Korcula and the Blue Cave, where they viewed the fluorescent colors of the Adriatic Sea.
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth Moran, beloved mother
Elizabeth Moran, 89, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Elizabeth grew up with six siblings. She later married the love of her life, Edwin Moran, and went on to have seven children of her own, and was blessed with 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Elizabeth enjoyed...
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD
Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.
Cape Gazette
Grotto brings back Bake at Home Pizza
Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach restaurant group, is again offering Bake at Home Pizza. For the same price as a 12-inch cheese pizza, customers can stock their fridge and freezer to enjoy Grotto Pizza’s award-winning swirl-topped pies whenever they wish. A thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to...
