Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City looks to Schellville for Winterfest inspiration
The holiday light display at Northside Park that has been open for viewing 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday since Nov. 17, will continue operating on the same schedule through Christmas weekend. Santa, however, will not be there Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, as he will be loading up and then heading out in his sleigh.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth a tree city? Ho ho ho
As Christmas approaches, the City of Rehoboth Beach has yet another beautiful Christmas tree. As the city has a very strict policy regarding cutting down trees, the city always procures its trees from outside the city. If someone wanted to cut down a tree in city limits, they would have obtain a permit and perhaps appear before a panel to get approval.
Cape Gazette
Milton Chamber’s Holly Festival attracts thousands to Cape Region
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary donates $3K to Bless Our Children
The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Cub recently donated $3,000 to the Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. and promoted by WRDE-TV and WBOC-TV. Bless Our Children campaign check presentation attendees shown are (l-) Jeff Kitchen, Rotary Club president; Paul Williams, WRDE-TV chief meteorologist; and Chuck Ward,...
Cape Gazette
Merry Christmas from the Seashore Striders
Merry Christmas to my Cape running readers. Each year, I like to leave a little present under the tree to some of my favorite folks. To Martin Rodriguez, I leave another sub-three-hour Boston Marathon and a masters win in his new division. To 73-year-old Mary Kessler, I leave another Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Yes, Virginia, Santa Claus’ beard is real
For the past two months, my every-other-week turn for a column has fallen on the Friday of two major holidays – Halloween and Thanksgiving. In both instances, I wrote about something that had nothing to do with either subject. I knew that wasn’t going to be the case this...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Cape Gazette
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Vintage caboose is first display at Lewes Junction
There were plenty of smiles to go around among members of the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association Dec. 19. After a year’s restoration work – including a professional paint job – a historic 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose was moved from the former Delaware Coast Line Railroad work building to its new display site in Stango Park in Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Indoor gun range Best Shot set to open soon
After months of construction, Best Shot, a new indoor gun range, pro shop and training facility, outside Lewes will be open soon. Best Shot’s pro shop and two ranges are going through a members-only soft opening, which will allow for the kinks to be worked out, said owner Ron Hagan, during an interview Dec. 19. The plan is to open to the general public the week after Christmas or right after the New Year, he said.
Cape Gazette
John B. Lazzari III, devoted to God
John B. Lazzari III of Lewes died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Patricia McElligott Lazzari. He was born May 16, 1941, in NYC, son of the late John B. Lazzari II and Gertrude (Byrne) Lazzari. He graduated from Fordham Preparatory School in ‘59, Fordham University in ‘63 in New York, and received his master’s degree from Syracuse University.
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth Moran, beloved mother
Elizabeth Moran, 89, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Elizabeth grew up with six siblings. She later married the love of her life, Edwin Moran, and went on to have seven children of her own, and was blessed with 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Elizabeth enjoyed...
Cape Gazette
Grotto brings back Bake at Home Pizza
Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach restaurant group, is again offering Bake at Home Pizza. For the same price as a 12-inch cheese pizza, customers can stock their fridge and freezer to enjoy Grotto Pizza’s award-winning swirl-topped pies whenever they wish. A thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to...
Rehoboth’s Dru Tevis wins Food Network’s baking title
Ultimately, it was the choice between a mountain in Switzerland or a hammock in the Caribbean. The countries were cake themes in the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” finale on Monday, Dec. 19. The ombre blue mountain cake belonged to Dru Tevis, director of the pastry program for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts, who had consistently wowed the judges during the eight-week program. ... Read More
