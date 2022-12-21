After months of construction, Best Shot, a new indoor gun range, pro shop and training facility, outside Lewes will be open soon. Best Shot’s pro shop and two ranges are going through a members-only soft opening, which will allow for the kinks to be worked out, said owner Ron Hagan, during an interview Dec. 19. The plan is to open to the general public the week after Christmas or right after the New Year, he said.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO