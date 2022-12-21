ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home

Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
CROFTON, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier

A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove

A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Fire damages Bluebird Court home

Fire damaged a home Friday morning on Bluebird Court. The call of a fire at 804 Bluebird came out about 2:15 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says it began in a bedroom and spread into the attic. No one was injured, but the family will be displaced...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
NASHVILLE, TN

