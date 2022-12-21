The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO