KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for spray-painting threatening messages toward President Biden, Obama
VALLEJO, Calif., - Vallejo police have arrested a man for spray-painting threatening messages towards President Biden and President Obama on various structures across the city. Police say they received several calls on Dec. 19 about the threatening messages. Officials later found the graffiti on public and private property and removed...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay gym fights back from theft to make Christmas happen for kids
PITTSBURG, Calif. - An East Bay boxing gym has fought back from a recent theft to put on a Christmas toy drive that almost never happened. Several dozen families and kids were gifted food and toys Saturday at a Toy Drive put on by The Lions Den in Pittsburg. One...
KTVU FOX 2
SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo police need public's help in searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police in San Mateo need the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk 77-year-old man with dementia. Viliami Mateialona was reported missing by his family just after 3 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen at the Apple retail store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, at 60 31st Avenue, in San Mateo.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Angelo Quinto still calling for police accountability 2 years after death
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Family, community members and public officials gather Friday to honor Angelo Quinto – two years after the 30-year-old Navy veteran died after being restrained by Antioch police. They remembered the young man while acknowledging what they’ve seen as progress in his case. Earlier this year the...
KTVU FOX 2
Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
KTVU FOX 2
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Christmas travel plans dashed for many trying to fly to family and friends
SAN FRANCISCO - Thousands of flights were canceled amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the United States has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas. On...
KTVU FOX 2
Small plane crashes after departing Livermore airport
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A small aircraft crashed Saturday evening after departing Livermore Municipal Airport, according to federal officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft BE35 crashed in a field shortly after departing the airport around 5 p.m. Authorities said only the pilot was on board, and their current...
KTVU FOX 2
Gingerbread house at the Fairmont Hotel: a San Francisco treat and a holiday classic
A life-sized gingerbread house built to dazzle and delight at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. KTVU photojournalist takes us there and shows us the intricate details of this holiday classic.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco has a new trash can design
SAN FRANCISCO - After a long expensive search, San Francisco finally has a new trash can design. The city's public works department has announced it chose the "Slim Silhouette" can design. The city tested several designs to replace the current cans, one of which cost nearly $21,000. The department claims...
KTVU FOX 2
Cupertino leaders accused of berating city staff, hostile work environment
CUPERTINO, Calif. - A scathing report is accusing the Cupertino City Council of creating a hostile work environment that affected the city's ability to properly function. The Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury this week released its report, "A House Divided: Cupertino City Council and City Staff," after investigating multiple complaints about council behavior toward city management and staff.
KTVU FOX 2
Last-minute shopping in full swing but won't add much to bottom line
SAN JOSE, Calif. - There are just two shopping days left before Christmas and thousands of people are out at malls and shopping centers throughout the Bay Area. But are retailers actually seeing a boost in sales overall as people pick up those last-minute gifts?. On Thursday night, Santana Row...
KTVU FOX 2
Delivery of millions of Christmas gifts caught up in severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Severe winter weather across the country is threatening to delay millions of Christmas deliveries. Winter storms have hit several key hubs for major US shipping carriers, disrupted some cargo air travel, and caused numerous road closures. Delivery supply chain experts, say the storms could delay 10 to 15 percent of the 75 million packages scheduled for delivery through Christmas Eve.
