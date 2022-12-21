ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman arrested for killing 2 children

Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Canceled flights at Bay Area airports

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Christmas travel plans dashed for many trying to fly to family and friends

SAN FRANCISCO - Thousands of flights were canceled amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the United States has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small plane crashes after departing Livermore airport

LIVERMORE, Calif. - A small aircraft crashed Saturday evening after departing Livermore Municipal Airport, according to federal officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft BE35 crashed in a field shortly after departing the airport around 5 p.m. Authorities said only the pilot was on board, and their current...
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco has a new trash can design

SAN FRANCISCO - After a long expensive search, San Francisco finally has a new trash can design. The city's public works department has announced it chose the "Slim Silhouette" can design. The city tested several designs to replace the current cans, one of which cost nearly $21,000. The department claims...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cupertino leaders accused of berating city staff, hostile work environment

CUPERTINO, Calif. - A scathing report is accusing the Cupertino City Council of creating a hostile work environment that affected the city's ability to properly function. The Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury this week released its report, "A House Divided: Cupertino City Council and City Staff," after investigating multiple complaints about council behavior toward city management and staff.
CUPERTINO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Last-minute shopping in full swing but won't add much to bottom line

SAN JOSE, Calif. - There are just two shopping days left before Christmas and thousands of people are out at malls and shopping centers throughout the Bay Area. But are retailers actually seeing a boost in sales overall as people pick up those last-minute gifts?. On Thursday night, Santana Row...
KTVU FOX 2

Delivery of millions of Christmas gifts caught up in severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Severe winter weather across the country is threatening to delay millions of Christmas deliveries. Winter storms have hit several key hubs for major US shipping carriers, disrupted some cargo air travel, and caused numerous road closures. Delivery supply chain experts, say the storms could delay 10 to 15 percent of the 75 million packages scheduled for delivery through Christmas Eve.
