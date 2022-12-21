Donations Needed for ABC Program in Mesa

Lead Mesa’s ABC: A Better Community utility donation program provides shelter, meals, and other essential services to Mesa children, families, and seniors facing economic challenges

Mesa residents can make a better community by helping people in need during the holiday season and year-round. Mesa’s ABC: A Better Community utility donation program provides shelter, meals, and other essential services to Mesa children, families, and seniors facing economic challenges. For the 22/23 fiscal year, the City has allocated ABC grant money to two non-profit agencies:

Paz de Cristo - helps provide meals, food, clothing, showers, and other services to Mesa community members struggling with hunger, poverty, and homelessness.

United Food Bank - helps people in our community with food bags and puts nutritious meals on the tables for hungry children, seniors, and families.

During the past year, ABC donations helped Mesa non-profit organizations provide the following services:

Feed: More than 50,000 meals are provided each month at Paz de Cristo

Clothe: Clean clothes, a hot shower, and a haircut give a fresh start.

Empower: help people find jobs and remove barriers to get ahead.

127,500 units of emergency food assistance provided a year

9 million+ pounds of Grocery Rescue Food

3 million pounds of Meat, Fish & Poultry

5.2 million pounds of Fresh Produce

2.5 million pounds of Dairy Products

123,000 Mesa residents served a year

Donating to ABC is easy. You can donate in multiple ways: City utility customers can contribute by automatically donating money with their monthly utility bill payments. You can also round up the dollar on your utility bill or contribute a one-time amount.

If you are not a Mesa Utility Customer, you can donate online by visiting us at mesaaz.gov/abc and using our “Donate Now” button. Payment types accepted are credit/debit cards. You can also donate via telephone by calling 480-644-2221 (Mon-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or mailing a check to City of Mesa Customer Service, PO BOX 1466 Mesa, AZ 85211-1466 and write “ABC: A Better Community” in the memo area.