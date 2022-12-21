Read full article on original website
Related
49 Classic Hanukkah Recipes To Serve at Your Festival of Lights Dinner
Whether you spell it Hannukah, Hanukkah or Channukah, it’s a holiday celebrated by Jews around the world. Also known as the Festival of Lights, it commemorates when Jews had to leave their temple after it was occupied by the Syrian-Greek empire. When they returned, they found only had enough oil to light the candelabras (now called the menorah) for one night. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days.
Celebrate the Holidays in Style With Delicious Biryani and Sweet Recipes
My mom's biryani recipePhoto bywww.postermywall.com. Christmas is around the corner and it's time to celebrate with your friends and family. This year, why not try something different and celebrate with traditional Indian food? Biryani is a delicious dish that is perfect for any occasion and can be made with chicken, lamb, or beef. If you're looking for something sweet, try one of our sweet recipes like Christmas pudding or candy cane cookies. No matter what you choose, we know you'll love these recipes! In this article, we discuss the most amazing food recipe.
The Best Cookbooks of 2022, From Wok Manifestos to Dessert Bibles
When it comes to cookbooks, we all have different priorities. Some literarily inclined home cooks want a great story; others want to dive into a regional understanding of a certain type of cuisine; others yet want a cookbook that’s oversized, flashy, and packed with mouthwatering photos. Ultimately, though, we really just want to make some dope food. And for the food-obsessed, there are few gifts more exciting than a cool new cookbook, which is why this year you need to give your loved ones some of the beautiful volumes found below. (And buy a couple for yourself, too, because nothing’s worse than the FOMO that comes with watching your sibling unwrap that new Claire Saffitz dessert book and wishing you’d kept it for yourself.)
Comments / 0