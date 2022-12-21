Read full article on original website
New Michigan Senate Leader Winnie Brinks: Let’s end ‘toxic time in politics’
LANSING — It's been quite a decade for Winnie Brinks, who entered politics 10 years ago as a reluctant write-in candidate and is now poised to become the first female Senate majority leader in Michigan history. Brinks, chosen by her colleagues to lead the Senate next year as Democrats...
New Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: Democrats will seek consensus
State Rep. Joe Tate will be Michigan’s first Black House speaker. The Detroit Democrat is a former football player and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He says he wants to bring ‘a very thoughtful and deliberate approach’ to the leadership role. Joe Tate has a college...
New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help
Hall is a two-term West Michigan Republican and attorney with experience in party politics and both private and public sectors. He will serve as House Republican Leader next term, while Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, will assume the top leadership role of House Speaker. Hall predicts Democrats will ‘have a very...
