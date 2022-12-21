ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
cwcolumbus.com

Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
NBC4 Columbus

Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
