FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wosu.org
Columbus Civilian Police Review board member says he's not surprised his comments caused other members to vote for his removal
A member of the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board says he was not surprised that members overwhelmingly voted to remove him from the board following his reaction to police actions at a protest of a drag queen story hour. Gambit Aragon posted on social media several defamatory statements about police...
University District rental property where triple shooting occurred didn’t have required license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite being a VRBO rental, the University District property outside of which three men were shot early Monday did not have the required short-term rental license from the city, NBC4 Investigates has learned. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Columbus police responded to shots fired at a residence on the 2000 […]
Reynoldsburg police dealing with allegations of hostile work environment, harassment, racism
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It started on Facebook. A post made by Ricardo Thompson. “I can recognize when the bully is being the bully,” Thompson said. “They’ve been the bully for a long time.”. Thompson, a former Reynoldsburg Police Officer, citing “intolerable working conditions” within the department...
Murder charge dismissed against man mistakenly let out of Franklin County jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to a west Columbus gas station two weeks ago. One of the men was mistakenly let out of jail last month. The Columbus Division of Police said on Friday murder charges against David Johnson III and Caiden...
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
WSYX ABC6
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
‘There was a lapse of communication;’ Columbus Police provide new details to AMBER Alert case
COLUMBUS — Columbus police provided new details during a press conference Tuesday on the Amber Alert issued for two 5-month-olds. “There was a lapse of communication from an executive level. That is being addressed internally and that is something we’re going to make sure doesn’t occur again,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
Police shooting of 1,000-gun brothers was justified, grand jury rules
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Knox County grand jury exonerated officers involved in two separate August shooting cases in which three total suspects died. On Aug. 21, several units were involved in serving a search warrant on Gilchrist Road in Monroe Township, just northeast of Mount Vernon. The suspects, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and his […]
Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
WKRC
The James at Ohio State lung cancer expert shares the most frequently asked questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Lung cancer expert Dr. Jasleen Pannu shares the top questions lung cancer patients and their families have – and provides the answers. The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is located at 460 W. 10th Ave. on the Ohio State campus. (43210).
Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
