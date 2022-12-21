Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
PHOTO GALLERY: West Side 47, Logan 18 girls basketball
Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State vs SMU preview: How to watch, projected starters, injuries
Utah State easily dispatched a tough Seattle team and will now face off against an SMU team that is theoretically worse than the Redhawks. However, the Mustangs – ranked 291st in the NET on Thursday – just came off a win over Iona, which was previously ranked 48th in the NET. Upsets can easily happen (which the Aggies are fully aware of after Monday) and SMU is fresh off accomplishing a big upset.
cachevalleydaily.com
Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols
August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State upset for second time this week, loses to SMU
HONOLULU – Utah State was the second victim of SMU’s upset-fest in the Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Aggies fell 77-74 to the Mustangs who also upset a then-top 50 NET team Iona on Thursday. On Thursday, USU seemed to work out the kinks that led to...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan City officials announce closures for Christmas holiday
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced modified schedules for various offices and function during the Christmas holiday period from Saturday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Dec. 26. Most Logan City offices will be closed on Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24), including the City Hall, the Logan Landfill and the...
cachevalleydaily.com
Larry Earl Shumway
January 10, 1943 – December 20, 2022 (age 79) Larry Earl Shumway, beloved husband, father, and grandfather of Logan Utah, passed away on December 20, 2022 at the age of 79 leaving a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew him. Larry was born on January 10, 1943 to Norma and Norman Shumway in Price, Utah. He grew up in American Fork, Utah and was the oldest of five children. He always looked out for his younger brothers and sisters and was a great example to them. He loved to play, watch, and coach sports and was a very talented and skilled athlete. He lettered in baseball, football, and basketball for American Fork High School before he graduated in 1961. After graduation, Larry served a full-time LDS mission to London England. When he returned home, he married Terry Archibald and they had 3 children. Larry and his family moved to Sacramento California after attending Brigham Young University, but he returned to Utah after his first marriage ended. He met the love of his life, Jeraldine Jones at a singles dance and they were married in the Provo Temple in 1973. Family was extremely important to Larry and he treated Jeri’s daughters like they were his own. He and Jeri had 4 more children and raised them in Logan Utah. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren and he supported and loved each of them very much.
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan man pleads guilty to stealing wallet and making $6,800 in charges
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man has admitted to stealing a citizen’s wallet and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges two months ago. Ethan Allen Fischer accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three of the 22 charges he was facing. Fischer was in 1st District Court,...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan man arrested for allegedly stalking and secretly recording Nibley woman
LOGAN — A 40-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting up cameras to secretly record a woman and stalking her, according to law enforcement. Aaron Hartzell Norton was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies...
cachevalleydaily.com
11 Crumbl Cookies franchises penalized for child labor violations
Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division assessed $57,854 in penalties to 11 Crumbl Cookies locations to resolve child labor violations. The fast-growing cookie and dessert company began in Logan in 2017 and has had franchises quickly spread throughout the country with more than 600 shops in 47 states. But 11 of those franchises in six states have been penalized for allowing young employees – many 14 and 15 years of age – to work more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations.
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah organization with local presence provides refugees with what they need
LOGAN — A Utah organization based in American Fork has a group operating in Logan. Lifting Hands International helps to raise money, supplies, aid packages and volunteer hours to support refugees around the world. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Anne Perkins said the idea for the...
