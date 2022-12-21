Read full article on original website
The Best Programming Languages for Working with AI
You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
Black Mom and Daughter Create First Interactive STEM Somi Doll, Win Innovation Of The Year Award
Bukola Somide, and her eight-year-old daughter, Olusomi, the creators of the first-to-market African American interactive Somi, the Computer Scientist doll, are celebrating having won the 2022 ExCITE Innovation of the Year award presented by CodeCrew. The doll helps to increase a child’s knowledge and interest in STEM. “Having my...
A Q&A With Learnfully's Suchi Deshpande on Listening Skills & Life Beyond the Job Description
Welcome to this series of Q&As I’m publishing with inspirational mentors and community builders in the technology industry!. It’s an honor to have had the opportunity to hear from these inspirational leaders who dedicate their time and positive energy to shaping a better future for developers. Over at...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
unesco.org
At UNESCO, World education leaders call for environment education and digital access to be part of learning for all
To advance these priorities, on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December UNESCO convened a meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education. The meeting was held at UNESCO Headquarters, under the chairmanship of Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director General, and Julius Maada Bio, the President of Sierra Leone.
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
geekwire.com
AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders
Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach.
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products
In general, digital products are developing in a way that improves user experience and engages more users. A trend that's on the rise is gamification. Investing in gamification has increased by 60% from 4.91 billion USD in 2016 to 11.94 billion USD in 2021, according to Statista. It seems gamification is a “standard” that every Fintech product (and digital banking product) must have [1] [2] [3].
Even Disney is Investing in AI: A Look at Face Re-Aging for Visual Effects
Whether it be for fun in a Snapchat filter, for a movie, or even to remove a few riddles, we all have a utility in mind for being able to change our age in a picture. This is usually done by skilled artists using Photoshop or a similar tool to edit your pictures. Worst, in a video, they have to do this kind of manual editing for every frame! Just imagine the amount of work needed for that. Well, here’s both a solution and a new problem to this situation...
How the Financial Times Struck a Balance Between Free and Paid Content, and How NYT Iterated on It
News used to be behind a paywall, or not. But then a publication figured out how to do both. “I don’t know if we could have done it or not, Paul, but the fact is, maybe it was a lack of imagination, but at least at the time the thinking was very binary. Either you were going to be free or you were going to be pay.”
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Naina Emmanuel of Cybersecurity Awareness & Data Privacy
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. It means a lot to me. As being a winner of Cybersecurity Awareness award makes me feel appreciated and responsible at the same time. How...
Will ChatGPT Change Coding Interviews Forever?
This Twitter Thread is by Sergio Pereira @SergioRocks (source: 12-07-2022). Pereira is a startup founder and CTO. ChatGPT is the last nail on the coffin, for coding interviews. Three examples:. As a CTO, I've interviewed and hired hundreds of Software Engineers over the past few years. These are 3 real...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 112
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 112. The last part of capital U is shorter than the first part. Study the letter until you have a good mental picture of it. Make U at the rate of forty-five to a minute, and do not neglect the word practice.
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
