HackerNoon

The Best Programming Languages for Working with AI

You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
Phys.org

The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
AMHERST, MA
@growwithco

Young Entrepreneurs

Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
WASHINGTON STATE
geekwire.com

AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders

Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
Jessica Robinson

6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap

There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
HackerNoon

Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products

In general, digital products are developing in a way that improves user experience and engages more users. A trend that's on the rise is gamification. Investing in gamification has increased by 60% from 4.91 billion USD in 2016 to 11.94 billion USD in 2021, according to Statista. It seems gamification is a “standard” that every Fintech product (and digital banking product) must have [1] [2] [3].
HackerNoon

Even Disney is Investing in AI: A Look at Face Re-Aging for Visual Effects

Whether it be for fun in a Snapchat filter, for a movie, or even to remove a few riddles, we all have a utility in mind for being able to change our age in a picture. This is usually done by skilled artists using Photoshop or a similar tool to edit your pictures. Worst, in a video, they have to do this kind of manual editing for every frame! Just imagine the amount of work needed for that. Well, here’s both a solution and a new problem to this situation...
The Hill

Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits

Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
HackerNoon

Will ChatGPT Change Coding Interviews Forever?

This Twitter Thread is by Sergio Pereira @SergioRocks (source: 12-07-2022). Pereira is a startup founder and CTO. ChatGPT is the last nail on the coffin, for coding interviews. Three examples:. As a CTO, I've interviewed and hired hundreds of Software Engineers over the past few years. These are 3 real...
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 112

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 112. The last part of capital U is shorter than the first part. Study the letter until you have a good mental picture of it. Make U at the rate of forty-five to a minute, and do not neglect the word practice.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

