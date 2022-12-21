Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life
MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
Drone, Footprints in Snow Help Locate Wanted Federal Suspect
Footprints in the snow Christmas Day helped officers apprehend a suspect who was wanted on Federal drug charges. Christmas Day, West Richland Police had the man under surveillance. WRPD did not divulge how they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Christmas Day, but they spotted Jeremy Hendricks driving...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police arrest suspect in Kennewick assault
KENNEWICK – Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday night on multiple charges after the victim stated the suspect produced a pistol and threatened to shoot him, then allegedly used the gun to strike the victim on the head. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
northeastoregonnow.com
Boardman Man Dies in Rollover Accident on Interstate 84
A Boardman man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of an accident on I-84 near milepost 174 in Morrow County around 6:54 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Mercedes E320, operated by Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27,...
Christmas Eve Assault Lands Beating Suspect Behind Bars
A 26-year-old suspect was jailed late Christmas Eve after an assault with a gun. Man accused of hitting an elderly man in the head with a firearm. Around 11:30 PM December 24th, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of West 4th. Ave for a report of an assault.
Walla Walla fire officials investigating suspicious house fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla fire officials are investigating after a house fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded, as well as crews from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department. Fire officials said...
nbcrightnow.com
Christmas crash numbers from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
Woman shot dead by police after holding Walmart employee hostage
A Mississippi woman was shot dead Wednesday after she entered a Walmart and held an employee hostage.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon
FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
northeastoregonnow.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 84 on Monday
A motorist was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 188, in Umatilla County. According to the Oregon State Police (OSP), the preliminary investigation indicated a white 2000 Ford F-350, operated by Chad Michael Flynn, 39, of Carnation, Wash., was traveling eastbound when his vehicle lost traction and collided with a guardrail causing it to rollover.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Truck rollover on I-84 kills man from Carnation
INTERSTATE 84 — A man from Carnation is dead after a single-car crash on I-84 around milepost 188 on December 19, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police (OSP). Chad Michael Flynn, 39, was in a Ford F-350 with a 45-year-old passenger, also from Carnation, just...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes I-84 headed west
MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
nbcrightnow.com
Weather causes later start for Hanford workers
HANFORD, Wash.- Due to potentially adverse weather conditions the Department of Energy (DOE) recommends that non-essential Hanford workers north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, should follow the schedule below to prevent traffic congestion. 200 west area, WTP and 100 areas report to work...
Pasco radio DJ comes down early from rooftop fundraising due to conditions
PASCO, Wash. — A local radio DJ was braving the weather to raise donations for local people in need. He spent more than three days on the roof of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market. The Pasco Fire Department recommended he come down earlier than he planned. Gaudencio Felipe is a radio DJ for 96.1 La Ley. He planned on staying...
New pet store coming to Tri-Cities + $22M housing, office project work begins
Plus new asphalt and concrete commercial plants planned.
Richland local businesses not seeing post-Christmas-returns madness
RICHLAND, Wash. — The day after Christmas has been deemed the busiest day of returns for retail stores. Pre-Christmas is a time for lots of buying, and post-Christmas is known for the returns. However, some local businesses aren’t having the return-problem larger retailers might be experiencing. Fortunately, a few stores in the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland are seeing this...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Family temporarily displaced after house fire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – A family of four is temporarily displaced after their two-story home located on the 5200 block of South Auburn Place caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. After the residence was safely evacuated by Kennewick police officers, firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District No. 1 and the Pasco Fire Department extinguished the fire within approximately 20 minutes of the first crew’s arrival on scene. The fire was contained to the bedroom of origin in which the fire started.
Comments / 0